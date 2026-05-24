Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has expressed enthusiasm for a potential managerial rivalry with Jose Mourinho next season, given his expected return to Santiago Bernabeu. Although his team lost 3-1 to Valencia, Flick acknowledged their struggles and empathized with his players' desires for the World Cup. The Barcelona hierarchy will use the off-season to strengthen their squad and prepare for the upcoming season.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick welcomes the prospect of a sensational touchline battle with Jose Mourinho next season, given widespread predictions that the 'Special One' will return to Santiago Bernabeu to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, reigniting the fiery atmosphere of the El Clasico rivalry.

Despite a 3-1 defeat to Valencia at Mestalla, which did not overshadow the league title secured beforehand, Flick acknowledged his team's struggles and empathized with his players' ambitions for the World Cup. With a focus on summer recruitment and tactical refinement, the Barcelona hierarchy will intensify their efforts to maintain their position in La Liga, as competition may increase if Mourinho confirms his appointment





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Coach Manager Mourinho Barca World Cup Recruitment Rivalry

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