Pauline Hanson attributes Australia's cost of living crisis to Albanese government spending, clashing with RBA data and Treasurer Jim Chalmers who cite Middle East oil shocks.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has firmly rejected the notion that global geopolitical tensions are responsible for Australia's worsening cost of living crisis. Instead, she has directed blame squarely at the Albanese government, citing its economic management and fiscal policies as the primary drivers of domestic inflation. This stance marks a significant divergence from the position held by federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who has identified the conflict in Iran as a major contributing factor to rising prices.

Hanson made her comments on Wednesday, explicitly stating that the ongoing economic hardships faced by Australian households were not a result of the conflict in Iran. She argued that the key issue preventing such instability has always been the need to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. When asked if it was time for US President Donald Trump to end the conflict, she declined to offer a direct opinion on foreign policy, asserting that such decisions are not for her to make.

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Chalmers and RBA Highlight Oil Shock Drivers

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock has provided data that contradicts the view that domestic policy alone is to blame for the current economic climate. Speaking at the ASIC Forum in Sydney on Tuesday, Bullock noted that while inflation was already above target in the latter half of the previous year, the disruption to oil supplies has significantly exacerbated the situation. She emphasized that the central bank cannot offset the surge in oil prices, which remain a significant factor in the economy.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has echoed the sentiments of the Reserve Bank, describing the Middle East conflict as a primary driver of the recent uptick in inflation. He acknowledged that while the war in the Middle East is pushing up inflation and interest rates globally, it is not the only factor at play. Chalmers has also pledged to make productivity a major focus of the upcoming Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, searching for ways to lift economic growth without adding further pressure to prices.

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Political Clash Over Economic Responsibility

The debate has intensified political tensions between the government and opposition allies. Opposition frontbencher Andrew Hastie, who has previously clashed with Hanson, accused the One Nation leader of refusing to criticize the US President. Hastie told the Sydney Morning Herald that Hanson would be the last one to take down the MAGA flag, even after Donald Trump has left office. He suggested that her focus on domestic spending ignores the complex global economic realities affecting Australia.

Liberal Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson has also aligned with Hanson's criticism of the government's fiscal approach. Wilson accused the Treasurer of continuing an active inflation agenda that undermines Australian purchasing power. He argued that consumers are paying more for mortgages and groceries while receiving less value, suggesting that excessive government spending is fueling the crisis. This view mirrors Hanson's argument that reckless spending by the Treasurer and the government has contributed significantly to inflationary pressures.

Impact of Oil Prices on Household Costs

Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics figures provide concrete evidence of how global events are impacting local economies. The Consumer Price Index rose 4.3 per cent in the year to September, an increase from 4.0 per cent in August. Prices increased 1.3 per cent in the September quarter alone, with fuel being one of the biggest drivers of this rise. Petrol prices jumped 9.4 per cent in September after surging 14.8 per cent in August, leaving automotive fuel costs 23.6 per cent higher than a year earlier.

The fuel shock has had a ripple effect across the wider economy, raising transport costs by 8.7 per cent over the year. This makes transport the second-largest contributor to inflation, as higher freight and delivery costs flow through to consumer goods. Housing remains the largest contributor to inflation, rising 5.2 per cent over the year. New dwelling prices climbed 4.7 per cent amid ongoing labour and construction cost pressures, while electricity prices rose 12.8 per cent after federal energy bill rebates expired.

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Fiscal Policy and Productivity Concerns

Government spending remains near historic highs, adding another layer of complexity to the economic debate. Federal spending reached 26.9 per cent of GDP in 2025-26, marking its highest level outside the pandemic and the largest share of the economy since the mid-1980s. The Reserve Bank's board has also highlighted poor productivity as a key reason why price pressures have remained stubbornly elevated despite these fiscal measures.

As the government searches for ways to lift economic growth, the tension between blaming domestic policy and acknowledging global shocks remains unresolved. With fuel costs continuing to drive inflation and housing prices remaining elevated, Australian households face ongoing financial pressure. The differing views between Hanson, Wilson, and Chalmers reflect a broader national debate on how to effectively manage the intersection of global geopolitical instability and domestic fiscal responsibility.