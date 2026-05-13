Hantavirus Outbreak Fears Grow as WHO Chief Predicts Further Spread Despite No Outbreak Seen Yet

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern about the hantavirus outbreak, emphasizing the 'long incubation period' of the virus. As a precautionary measure, 10 Brits and medical staff who have been in contact with the virus are being returned to the UK for isolation.

The head of the WHO (World Health Organization) has stated that the hantavirus - a rat-borne virus - will continue to spread despite there being no sign of the outbreak yet.

Speaking on the ill-fated MV Hondius, the Dutch cruise ship blamed for the outbreak, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the virus's 'long incubation period' may result in further cases. Two suspected cases of the deadly virus have been detected in Italy and France, fueling concerns about the possibility of a larger outbreak. With 11 confirmed cases and three deaths so far, passengers who traveled on the MV Hondius are being brought to the UK for isolation





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Rat Virus Hantavirus Cruise Ship Who Chief British Nationals

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