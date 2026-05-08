Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship and Conspiracy Theories

A bizarre prediction of a 2026 hantavirus epidemic from four years ago has gripped social media, as conspiracy theories surrounding the rat-borne virus sweep the internet. The crisis gripping the luxury MV Hondius cruise ship has spread fear about a potential repeat of the Covid-19 pandemic, with some rushing to elaborate conclusions about the source of the new deadly outbreak.

A bizarre prediction of a 2026 hantavirus epidemic from four years ago has gripped social media, as conspiracy theories surrounding the rat-borne virus sweep the internet.

The crisis gripping the luxury MV Hondius cruise ship has spread fear about a potential repeat of the Covid-19 pandemic, with some rushing to elaborate conclusions about the source of the new deadly outbreak. At least three people have died and several others are sick after catching the virus, usually spread by the inhalation of contaminated rodent droppings.

While most hantaviruses do not pass from person to person, rare instances of human transmission have been documented with the Andes virus strain - identified in people who had been evacuated from the vessel. As the MV Hondius makes its way to the Spanish island of Tenerife, off the coast of West Africa, for a full evacuation of remaining passengers, social media users are concocting theories about the origin of the flare-up.

One post on X from June 2022 has garnered a lot of recent attention due to its seeming clairvoyance.

'2023: Corona ended. 2026: Hantavirus,' a mysterious user called 'soothsayer' wrote. In their bio, they claim to be able to 'read the future'. A user on X predicted in 2022 that there would be a hantavirus outbreak in 2026. Another post garnering newfound attention is one from December 2024, regarding a report about an Australian lab breach where vials of Hendra virus, lyssavirus and hantavirus went missing.

The report describes how 323 virus samples seemingly disappeared from Queensland's state-run Virology Laboratory in 2021, in a 'major breach' of biosecurity protocol. The material appeared to have gone missing after a freezer storing the samples broke down. While there was no suggestion the samples were taken or stolen from the laboratory, officials were ultimately unable to say whether the materials were removed or destroyed.

Users who rediscovered the report were quick to link the lab breach to the current medical crisis. Would you be worried about travelling after this outbreak? What's your view? Internet users are flocking to a post by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in January 2020, claiming that Covid-19 wasn't transmissible between humans.

Fans of The X Files are recalling old episodes where hantavirus makes an appearance. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has assured the public that the hantavirus outbreak on the cruise is not the beginning of a pandemic. Maria van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the UN health agency, told a news briefing that it was not the same situation as six years ago with Covid-19, because hantavirus spreads through 'close, intimate contact'.

'This is not Covid, this is not influenza, it spreads very, very differently', she added, while WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said his organisation 'assesses the public health risk as low'. But some social media users are reluctant to trust the health body, and are instead re-sharing an ill-fated post from the WHO from the beginning of the Covid pandemic - when they told the public the contagious disease was not transmissible between humans.

'Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China,' the WHO wrote on January 14, six years ago. 'Holy s*** they were still saying this in January of 2020 lmao,' one user wrote. 'WE ARE LITERALLY LIVING IN THE EARLY STAGES OF THE COVID PANDEMIC AND A LOT OF YOU ARE STILL IN DENIAL ABOUT IT,' another claimed.

'Them talking in January 2020 that they had no evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID oh boy,' one user said





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Conspiracy Theories Rat-Borne Virus Incontaminated Rodent Droppings Human Transmission Andes Virus Strain Australian Lab Leak Hendra Virus Lyssavirus World Health Organisation (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove Tedros Ghebreyesus Covid-19 Human-To-Human Transmission Preliminary Investigations Chinese Authorities Wuhan China January 14 Six Years Ago Conspiracy Theories Social Media Users The X Files Hantavirus Close Intimate Contact Spread Very Very Differently Public Health Risk Assesses The Public Health Risk As Low

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