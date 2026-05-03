Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Leaves Three Dead, Briton in Critical Condition

A deadly hantavirus outbreak has occurred on the MV Hondius cruise ship, resulting in three confirmed fatalities and a British passenger fighting for his life. The ship is traveling from Argentina to Cape Verde, and health authorities are working to contain the virus.

A concerning outbreak of a rodent-borne virus has struck a cruise ship traveling in the Atlantic Ocean, resulting in a tragic loss of life and leaving several passengers ill.

As of the latest reports, three individuals have succumbed to the virus, and a British national is currently in critical condition receiving intensive care. The outbreak, confirmed to involve hantavirus, is centered on the MV Hondius, operated by Dutch tour company Oceanwide Expeditions. The vessel, en route from Argentina to Cape Verde, is now the focus of a coordinated public health response involving the World Health Organisation (WHO) and multiple national health authorities.

The initial case emerged during the voyage, with a 70-year-old passenger displaying symptoms and ultimately passing away onboard. This was followed by the illness of his 69-year-old wife, who was evacuated to a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she tragically died. A 69-year-old British man also developed symptoms and was medically evacuated to Johannesburg, where he remains in intensive care fighting for his life.

Currently, at least one confirmed case of hantavirus has been identified, with five additional suspected infections under investigation. The ship’s journey began in Ushuaia, Argentina, on March 20th, with a scheduled arrival in Cape Verde on May 4th. The vessel boasts a length of 107.6 meters (353 feet) and a capacity for up to 170 passengers accommodated in 80 cabins.

The circumstances surrounding the outbreak point to environmental exposure as the likely source, specifically contact with the urine or faeces of infected rodents. Hantavirus is typically transmitted through this route, although rare instances of person-to-person spread can occur, potentially leading to severe respiratory illness. The body of the first passenger to die has been transferred to the remote island of Saint Helena. The World Health Organisation is actively collaborating with member states and Oceanwide Expeditions to manage the situation effectively.

This includes coordinating medical evacuations for symptomatic passengers, conducting a comprehensive public health risk assessment to determine the extent of the outbreak and potential for further spread, and providing support to those remaining on board the MV Hondius. South Africa’s health ministry, led by spokesperson Foster Mohale, has confirmed the deaths of at least two passengers and is providing medical care to those evacuated to the country.

The focus remains on containing the virus, providing the best possible medical attention to those affected, and preventing further transmission. The incident highlights the potential health risks associated with travel, particularly in regions where rodent populations are prevalent, and underscores the importance of robust public health measures on cruise ships and other forms of transportation. Authorities are meticulously tracing contacts and implementing preventative measures to safeguard the health of passengers, crew, and the wider public.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact source of the infection and to identify any potential gaps in hygiene or sanitation protocols that may have contributed to the outbreak. The situation is being closely monitored by international health agencies, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The cruise operator is cooperating fully with the investigation and is providing assistance to affected families





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak Virus Health WHO Oceanwide Expeditions MV Hondius Argentina Cape Verde

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heathrow warns Iran war may cut passenger numbersAirspace closures in the Middle East following the outbreak of the war on 28 February has had a major impact on air travel.

Read more »

Three dead and 'Brit in intensive care' in suspected virus outbreak on Atlantic cruise shipThree people have died after a suspected Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Read more »

Cruise ship virus outbreak leaves three dead as Brit fights for life in South AfricaHantavirus is most commonly contracted through contact with the urine or faeces of infected rodents

Read more »

Three dead and Brit fighting for life after virus outbreak on cruise shipThe deaths have been reported aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was sailing from Argentina to Cape Verde.

Read more »

Three dead and Briton in intensive care as virus hits Atlantic cruise shipThe World Health Organisation has described the suspected hantavirus outbreak on board the MV Hondius as a 'public health event'

Read more »

Deadly virus on cruise ship MV Hondius as three die and Brit fights for lifeA 69-year-old British man was evacuated to Johannesburg

Read more »