Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: Passengers Plead for Help as Cape Verde Denies Disembarkation

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship are facing a desperate situation following a fatal hantavirus outbreak. Three passengers have died, and authorities in Cape Verde are refusing to allow sick travelers to disembark, leaving those in need of medical attention stranded.

A harrowing situation unfolds aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship as passengers grapple with a suspected hantavirus outbreak that has already claimed three lives, including a Dutch couple and a German national.

The ship, currently stranded off the coast of Cape Verde, carries 149 individuals from 23 nations, including 19 British passengers and four British crew members. The outbreak began during the ship's journey from Ushuaia, Argentina, and has triggered a desperate plea for help from passengers, including US travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, who shared a tearful video message on Instagram, emphasizing the human cost of the crisis.

Rosmarin’s emotional appeal underscored the fear and uncertainty felt by those onboard, urging viewers to remember the individuals behind the headlines and to offer kindness and understanding. The situation is further complicated by Cape Verdean authorities’ reluctance to allow sick passengers to disembark, citing concerns for the local population’s health. This refusal has left those needing urgent medical attention, including two crew members with respiratory symptoms, in a precarious position.

The cruise operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, has confirmed a ‘serious medical situation’ and is working with Dutch authorities to coordinate the repatriation of symptomatic individuals. However, progress is stalled due to the Cape Verdean government’s stance. The Dutch foreign ministry has indicated willingness to facilitate the transfer if authorization is granted, but local reports suggest the president of the Cape Verdean Public Health Institute insists the ship ‘continue its route’ without disembarkation.

The MV Hondius has been anchored off Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, for over 24 hours, with no immediate resolution in sight. The delay is particularly agonizing for passengers who are awaiting test results, as hantavirus symptoms can take up to eight weeks to manifest. The initial death, a 70-year-old Dutch man, occurred on April 11th, followed by the death of his wife during repatriation and the subsequent death of a German passenger on May 2nd.

A 69-year-old British national has been medically evacuated to South Africa and is currently in intensive care, having been diagnosed with a strain of hantavirus. The ongoing impasse highlights the complex logistical and ethical challenges of managing a public health crisis on an international cruise ship. The ship’s operator emphasizes that disembarkation, medical evacuation, and screening require the approval and coordination of local health authorities, who have already assessed the situation onboard.

Despite this assessment, permission for medical transfers remains pending. The situation underscores the vulnerability of travelers and the difficulties in balancing the needs of those onboard with the protection of local communities. Passengers are facing not only the fear of contracting a potentially fatal virus but also the psychological strain of prolonged uncertainty and confinement.

The lack of clarity regarding their fate and the refusal of authorities to provide immediate assistance are exacerbating the anxiety and desperation among those stranded on the MV Hondius. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with international travel and the importance of robust public health protocols to prevent and manage outbreaks





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Cruise Ship Hantavirus Cape Verde Outbreak Medical Emergency Repatriation MV Hondius Travel Health Pandemic

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