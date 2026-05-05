Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: Passengers Stranded, Three Deaths Confirmed

New footage reveals deserted cruise ship as passengers remain confined to cabins following a deadly hantavirus outbreak. Evacuation efforts are underway, but a definitive plan remains elusive.

Disturbing new video footage has surfaced from within the MV Hondius cruise ship , revealing a starkly deserted atmosphere and masked crew members following a suspected hantavirus outbreak that has tragically claimed the lives of three passengers and left at least four others unwell.

The vessel, carrying approximately 150 individuals, remains largely locked down with passengers confined to their cabins off the coast of Cape Verde. Local health authorities have denied docking permission to safeguard public health, creating a precarious situation for those on board. The footage depicts empty decks, with only a handful of personnel in medical masks visible, and vacant common areas as passengers adhere to strict isolation protocols.

A team of five individuals clad in full protective gear – white overalls, boots, and face masks – were observed disembarking the ship via a small boat. The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised passengers to remain in their cabins and minimize risk while disinfection procedures are underway. Oceanwide Expeditions, the cruise operator, reported that two crew members, one British and one Dutch, are currently exhibiting acute respiratory symptoms, one mild and one severe, necessitating urgent medical attention.

Notably, the ship’s doctor, a British national, is among those afflicted, having dedicatedly cared for patients until falling ill himself. The evacuation of sick passengers is proving challenging, with two specialized aircraft being prepared, but a firm timeline remains uncertain. A definitive disembarkation plan for the remaining 149 passengers from 23 countries is also pending, leaving them in a state of anxious anticipation.

Potential destinations include Las Palmas or Tenerife, where medical screening under the supervision of the WHO and Dutch health services could be conducted, but no concrete arrangements have been confirmed. The WHO is collaborating with Spanish authorities to explore the possibility of a full investigation, disinfection, and risk assessment, but Spain has yet to officially approve the ship’s entry.

As of May 4, 2026, the WHO has identified seven cases linked to the outbreak, including the three fatalities, one critically ill patient, and three with mild symptoms. The first death, a 70-year-old Dutch man, occurred on April 11, with his body repatriated on April 24. His 69-year-old wife subsequently succumbed to the illness, and a British passenger was medically evacuated to South Africa, where they tested positive for hantavirus. A German passenger also died on board on May 2.

The UK Government advises that symptoms typically manifest between two and four weeks after exposure, but can appear as early as two days or as late as eight weeks, raising concerns about potential further cases. Hantaviruses, transmitted by rodents through contact with their urine, droppings, and saliva, have a mortality rate of around 40 percent, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

The situation remains fluid and complex, with ongoing efforts to secure the safety and well-being of all those affected. The uncertainty surrounding evacuation and disembarkation continues to weigh heavily on the passengers and crew of the MV Hondius. The dedication of the ship’s doctor, despite contracting the virus himself, highlights the challenging circumstances faced by medical personnel on board.

The logistical hurdles of coordinating a complex evacuation operation, coupled with the evolving nature of the outbreak, underscore the gravity of the situation. The potential for further cases, given the incubation period of the virus, adds to the anxiety and underscores the need for continued vigilance and medical monitoring. The collaboration between international health organizations and national authorities is crucial in resolving this crisis and ensuring the safe return of all passengers and crew.

The lack of a definitive plan is causing significant distress among those stranded on the ship, who are eager for clarity and a resolution to their ordeal. The focus remains on providing medical care to those who are ill, preventing further spread of the virus, and ultimately, safely disembarking all individuals on board





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Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Cape Verde WHO Evacuation Health Crisis MV Hondius Isolation Rodents

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