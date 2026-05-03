Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: Three Dead, British National in Critical Condition

A deadly hantavirus outbreak has struck the MV Hondius cruise ship in the Atlantic, resulting in three confirmed deaths, including a Dutch couple, and leaving a British man fighting for his life in intensive care. The World Health Organisation is investigating six suspected cases and coordinating an international public health response.

A concerning outbreak of a severe respiratory illness, confirmed to include at least one case of hantavirus, has struck the cruise ship MV Hondius while it travels across the Atlantic Ocean from Ushuaia, Argentina, towards Cape Verde, Africa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is actively investigating the situation, having confirmed three fatalities and six suspected cases in total. The outbreak has prompted a coordinated international public health response, with ongoing laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations aimed at understanding the virus’s transmission and potential mutations. The first death occurred onboard the vessel, a 70-year-old passenger whose body is currently being held on the British territory of Saint Helena.

Tragically, his 69-year-old wife also succumbed to the illness after being evacuated to a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. A 69-year-old British national is currently receiving intensive care in Johannesburg, fighting for his life. The WHO has stated that sequencing of the virus is underway to better understand its characteristics and track its spread.

The nature of hantaviruses, typically spread by rodents through contact with their urine, droppings, and saliva, raises concerns about the source of the outbreak on the ship. These viruses can cause two primary syndromes: hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS). Symptoms vary depending on the syndrome, ranging from fatigue, fever, and muscle aches in the early stages of HPS, to intense headaches, back pain, nausea, and blurred vision associated with HFRS.

Health officials are emphasizing the importance of minimizing contact with rodents to reduce the risk of exposure. Discussions are reportedly taking place regarding the potential isolation of two additional sick passengers in a hospital in Cape Verde, with plans for the MV Hondius to continue its journey to the Canary Islands in Spain following this. A source close to the investigation has indicated that the deceased include a Dutch couple, bringing the confirmed death toll to three.

The MV Hondius, a polar cruise ship operated by Dutch-based Oceanwide Expeditions, can accommodate approximately 170 passengers and 70 crew members. The ship was recently located off the coast of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, according to ship-tracking data. The Foreign Office is closely monitoring the situation and has stated its readiness to provide support to any British nationals affected. Passengers and crew are receiving medical care and support as investigations continue.

The outbreak underscores the potential risks associated with travel and the importance of robust public health measures to prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases. The WHO is committed to sharing further information as it becomes available, and the international community is working collaboratively to address this emerging health threat. The focus remains on containing the outbreak, providing care for those affected, and preventing further transmission of the virus.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and preparedness in the face of potential health crises





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