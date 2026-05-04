Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: Three Dead, Passengers Stranded

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius has resulted in three deaths and left passengers stranded off the coast of Cape Verde as authorities grapple with repatriation efforts and concerns about protecting the local population.

Dutch authorities are preparing to repatriate two sick passengers from the cruise ship MV Hondius, currently docked off the coast of Cape Verde , following a suspected outbreak of hantavirus.

The outbreak has tragically resulted in three deaths, including a 70-year-old Dutch man, his 69-year-old wife, and a confirmed hantavirus case in a 69-year-old British national who is receiving intensive care in Johannesburg. Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship's operator, confirmed the 'serious medical situation' and is working with Dutch authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals.

However, Cape Verdean authorities are hesitant to allow passengers to disembark, prioritizing the protection of their local population and requesting the ship to continue its journey. The MV Hondius, travelling from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde, has been anchored off Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, for over 24 hours, with no immediate resolution in sight. Passengers are facing a prolonged and anxious wait, as hantavirus symptoms can take up to eight weeks to manifest, potentially leading to further cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed six suspected cases of hantavirus infection onboard. The hantavirus, a family of viruses spread by rodents through contact with their urine, droppings, and saliva, can cause a spectrum of illnesses ranging from mild flu-like symptoms to severe respiratory or haemorrhagic disease. Symptoms typically appear between two and four weeks after exposure, but can vary from two days to eight weeks.

The fatality rate is approximately 40 percent, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. The WHO is conducting laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations, providing medical support to passengers and crew. The situation highlights the potential risks associated with travel and the importance of preventative measures against rodent-borne diseases. The outbreak has brought back memories of last year when the wife of actor Gene Hackman succumbed to hantavirus, followed shortly by Hackman's death from heart disease.

The cruise company, Oceanwide Expeditions, has informed passengers that they are 'awaiting approval' for disembarkation, acknowledging the 'unidentified virus' and expressing regret over the latest fatality. The atmosphere onboard the MV Hondius has drastically shifted from the pre-outbreak days of gourmet dining and passenger enjoyment, as depicted in photos shared by the ship's chef. Images show passengers and crew enjoying meals and the voyage before the crisis unfolded.

The South African Department of Health reported that the first Dutch fatality experienced fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea before passing away in St Helena, while his wife was hospitalized in South Africa after collapsing at an airport. The reluctance of Cape Verdean authorities to allow disembarkation stems from concerns about introducing the virus to their local population.

The ongoing negotiations between Dutch authorities and Cape Verdean officials are crucial to determining the next steps in managing the outbreak and ensuring the safety of both passengers and the local community. The situation remains fluid, with passengers and crew anxiously awaiting updates and hoping for a swift and safe resolution to the crisis. The delay in receiving authorization for medical evacuations is adding to the distress and uncertainty onboard the vessel





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship MV Hondius Cape Verde Outbreak Repatriation WHO Dutch Authorities Health Crisis

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