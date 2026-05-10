Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise Ship Leads to Strict Quarantine Evacuation in Canary Islands

A luxury cruise ship stranded by a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrives in Tenerife, where passengers face strict medical screening and quarantine protocols before repatriation.

The luxury cruise ship known as the MV Hondius has finally reached the shores of the Canary Islands , but the arrival is far from a standard port call.

After weeks of terror and isolation, the vessel arrived at the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona in Tenerife, carrying a cargo of fear and illness. The ship has become the epicenter of a devastating hantavirus outbreak, a rare but potentially fatal viral infection. Reports indicate that three passengers have already succumbed to the virus, leading to a state of emergency on board.

Because of the extreme biohazard risk, the Spanish government has strictly forbidden the MV Hondius from docking at the shore. Instead, the ship remains anchored in the harbor basin, monitored by the Civil Guard and supported by tugboats to ensure it does not drift or breach safety zones. The operation to remove the 146 stranded passengers and crew members is a masterclass in containment and public health logistics.

Every individual on board, regardless of whether they feel ill, must undergo a rigorous medical evaluation by Spanish health authorities before they are allowed to step foot on land. These officials have boarded the doomed liner to ensure that all remaining passengers are asymptomatic. To maintain a sterile environment, everyone involved in the evacuation process is required to wear protective masks.

The transfer from the ship to the shore is being conducted in stages using small boats to minimize the number of people moving at once. Once on land, the passengers are not permitted to wander; instead, they are immediately ushered into sealed-off buses. These vehicles provide a controlled environment for the short ten-minute journey to the islands main airport, where flights are waiting to return them to their home countries.

The order of disembarkation is being strictly managed by the Spanish government. Citizens of Spain are being prioritized and allowed to leave the vessel first. Following them are passengers from the Netherlands, with accompanying flights taking individuals from Germany, Belgium, and Greece. Other affected nationalities, including those from Turkey, France, the United States, and Australia, are scheduled to follow.

Among the passengers are 22 British nationals whose return journey involves a secondary layer of caution. Rather than returning directly to their homes, these individuals will be flown to the United Kingdom and immediately transported to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside. This specific facility was chosen because of its proven track record as a quarantine site during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Janelle Holmes, the chief executive for the Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed that the hospital is on standby to receive these 'guests', citing their previous success in handling repatriations from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Beyond the human evacuations, the tragedy of the MV Hondius continues as the ship also carries the remains of a passenger who died on May 2.

While the living are being sent home, the body of the deceased will remain on board for a period before being transported to the Netherlands. The psychological toll on the survivors is expected to be immense, having spent weeks trapped on a luxury vessel that transformed into a floating ward. The coordination between the Spanish health officials, the UK Health Security Agency, and various international aviation authorities highlights the complexity of managing infectious diseases in a globalized world.

As the MV Hondius finally empties its passengers, the focus shifts to the deep cleaning and decontamination of the vessel to ensure that no traces of the hantavirus remain to threaten future travelers





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