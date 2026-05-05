Hantavirus Outbreak Traps Passengers on Cruise Ship, Three Deaths Confirmed

A deadly hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship has left three passengers dead and dozens more fearing infection. The ship is currently stranded off the coast of Cape Verde as authorities grapple with how to handle the crisis and provide medical assistance.

A harrowing situation is unfolding aboard the MV Hondius, a polar cruise ship currently anchored off the coast of Cape Verde , as passengers grapple with a suspected hantavirus outbreak.

The outbreak has already claimed the lives of three individuals – a 70-year-old Dutch man, his 69-year-old wife, and a 69-year-old German passenger – and has left three others with suspected infections, including a British man receiving intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ship, carrying 149 passengers from 23 nationalities, departed Ushuaia, Argentina, approximately three weeks ago and has been stranded near Praia, Cape Verde, for over 24 hours as authorities debate how to proceed.

The emotional toll on those onboard is immense, as vividly expressed by American travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, who shared a tearful plea on Instagram to his 44,000 followers. Rosmarin emphasized the human cost of the crisis, stating, 'We're not just a story, we're not just headlines, we're people…People with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home.

' He highlighted the uncertainty and fear pervading the ship, appealing for 'kindness and understanding' from those following the coverage. Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship’s operator, has acknowledged a 'serious medical situation' but faces significant hurdles in securing medical evacuations and repatriation for those affected. The Dutch authorities are coordinating consular assistance, but Cape Verdean officials are hesitant to allow passengers to disembark, prioritizing the protection of their local population.

The situation is further complicated by the lengthy incubation period of hantavirus, which can take up to eight weeks for symptoms to manifest, leaving passengers in a state of agonizing suspense. The virus, spread by rodents through contact with their urine, droppings, and saliva, can cause a spectrum of illnesses, ranging from mild flu-like symptoms to severe respiratory or hemorrhagic diseases, with a mortality rate of around 40 percent according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

Two crew members, one British and one Dutch, are currently exhibiting acute respiratory symptoms and require urgent medical attention. Despite repeated requests, authorization for medical transfers has not been granted by Cape Verdean authorities, leaving those in need of critical care stranded. The ongoing impasse underscores the delicate balance between international cooperation, public health concerns, and the urgent need to provide medical assistance to those onboard the MV Hondius





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship MV Hondius Cape Verde Outbreak Travel Health Pandemic Medical Evacuation Dutch Authorities

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