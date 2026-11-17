Joni Clayton, a 61-year-old counselor at Happy Valley Elementary School, retired following multiple drunk driving arrests. She faced charges including a 0.556 BAC crash and failed to comply with court-ordered treatment.

Joni Clayton, the 61-year-old school counselor at Happy Valley Elementary School, officially retired on November 6, ending her employment with the North Clackamas School District. This departure follows a series of severe legal encounters involving allegations of operating vehicles while intoxicated, including a recent incident where her blood alcohol content was reportedly seven times the legal limit.

Curtis Long, a spokesperson for the North Clackamas School District, confirmed the retirement date to The Oregonian, validating that the guidance counselor had concluded her tenure at the institution.

Arrest History And Severe BAC Levels

Also read Pupils demonstrate ‘high levels of respect’ at this Leeds primary school

Clayton had been on administrative leave since October 13 while facing criminal charges that included driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and driving under the influence. The immediate trigger for her arrest was a car crash on September 13, during which investigators alleged she was operating her vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.556 percent. This figure is significantly higher than the legal limit of 0.008 percent, and levels exceeding 0.30 percent are known to cause serious health effects such as alcohol poisoning.

The September 13 accident involved Clayton allegedly driving onto a sidewalk and crashing into an apartment building, which resulted in shattered windows. This event marked her third known incident involving drunk driving over a span of 18 months. Prior to this, she was involved in a crash in June 2026, where she allegedly recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.24 percent, and another incident in April 2025, where she allegedly registered a 0.492 percent blood alcohol level.

Parental Outcry And Student Safety Concerns

Advertisement

Parental dissatisfaction with Clayton's presence in the school had been building for years, with families citing her concerning behavior as a primary concern. Angela Dewey, a parent at the school, told KPTV in October that families had been trying to remove Clayton from the school for many years. Dewey expressed frustration that the district waited so long to act, stating, "There has been so much up to this that she should have been let go a long time ago."

Rachel Pierson, another parent, raised specific objections regarding the ethical implications of Clayton remaining in an educational role. Pierson highlighted the contradiction of a counselor who allegedly might be drunk teaching children about the dangers of drunk driving. Pierson told KPTV, "We have a counselor who is going into classrooms and doing instruction with children on the dangers of drunk driving who might be drunk." Students also demanded that the district revoke Clayton's access to face-to-face interactions with children.

Legal Proceedings And Failed Treatment Compliance

Legal consequences for Clayton began earlier than the September crash. She previously pled guilty to criminal mischief and a driving under the influence of intoxicants charge related to 2025 incidents. Despite these convictions, a judge ordered Clayton to attend substance-use disorder treatment as part of her sentencing. According to reports from The Oregonian, Clayton failed to comply with this court-ordered mandate, further complicating her legal standing.

Following the September 13 crash, Clayton was booked into jail and remained in custody until October 17. Her release was secured after she paid a bail amount of $50,000. The North Clackamas School District placed her on leave during the investigation period, a status that lasted until she submitted her resignation, which was processed on November 6. The Daily Mail has reached out to both Clayton and the school district for additional comments regarding these events. The district's decision to accept her retirement concludes a contentious period marked by public safety concerns and legal violations by an employee entrusted with student well-being.