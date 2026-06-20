Harlan Coben's Netflix dramas ranked: from worst to best

Harlan Coben's Netflix dramas have been a staple of the streaming service's TV calendar for years, with fans eagerly anticipating every new series coming out. But which one comes out on top? We've ranked all 11 of Harlan Coben's Netflix dramas in order of their Rotten Tomatoes user ratings, from worst to best.

Netflix has just dropped yet another Harlan Coben crime drama and fans are hooked. The new eight-part thriller I Will Find You landed on Netflix yesterday, Thursday, June 18, just five months after his other unforgettable drama Run Away made its debut.

Harlan Coben and Netflix first started collaborating back in 2018 with the idea to bring a whopping 14 of the author's best-selling books to life through his own company Final Twist Productions. His show's releases have now become a staple in the Netflix TV calendar with Coben fanatics eagerly anticipating every new series coming out.

Following the new release of I Will Find You, there are now 11 Coben adaptations available to stream on Netflix UK but which one comes out on top? Here's a full breakdown of every Harlan Coben Netflix drama ranked in order by Rotten Tomatoes users. 11. Gone For Good Tied for last place is Harlan Coben's Gone for Good, which viewers rated just 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The synopsis states: Ten years after losing the two people he loved most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes. The French language programme stars Finnegan Oldfield, Nicolas Duvauchelle and Guillaume Gouix. 10. Hold Tight Coming in with an equally modest Rotten Tomatoes rating of 36% from viewers is Netflix's Hold Tight, a Polish-language original production.

According to the description: When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, laying bare secrets and lies. Polish performer Magdalena Boczarska heads up the ensemble, joined by Leszek Lichota and Grzegorz Damiecki. 9. Missing You Despite achieving a respectable 6.1/10 stars on IMDb, Missing You has only managed to secure a disappointing 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synopsis states: Detective Kat Donovan's world unravels when she finds her estranged fiancé on a dating app; this leads Kat to reopen the unsolved mystery surrounding her father's murder. Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar gives a commanding central performance, supported by Richard Armitage and Lenny Henry. 8. I Will Find You Netflix newcomer I Will Find You is next in this list with the intense crime drama scoring 67% with fans.

After spending five years in prison for the murder of his son, which he didn't commit, David Burroughs is shown evidence that his son could still be alive. To find out the truth for himself, David escapes prison and goes on the run but if his son wasn't killed, then what really happened? I Will Find You stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia and Madeleine Stowe. 7.

Safe Whilst sharing a similar Rotten Tomatoes rating to Fool Me Once at 71%, Safe has a higher audience rating of 74%. The synopsis reads: After his teenage daughter goes missing, a widowed surgeon begins uncovering dark secrets of the people closest to him. Safe features Michael C. Hall in the lead role, alongside Amy James-Kelly and Sherlock's Amanda Abbington. 6.

Fool Me Once Though it proved to be a massive success for Netflix, Fool Me Once sits unexpectedly low on the rankings and has an audience score of just 46%, despite boasting a considerably stronger Rotten Tomatoes rating of 72%. The plot summary states: After her husband is brutally murdered, Maya spots someone on the nanny cam she has installed to keep an eye on her young daughter - someone who is supposed to be dead.

Well-known actress Michelle Keegan takes the leading role in this British thriller, appearing once again alongside Richard Armitage, a regular fixture in numerous Coben adaptations. 5. Run Away One of the newest Harlan Coben series on Netflix, Run Away, has already scored a respectable 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, beating out hits like Missing You and Fool Me Once.

The synopsis reads: A desperate father searching for his runaway daughter gets caught up in a murder case and stumbles upon secrets that could destroy his family for good. The tense series features an A-list cast, including James Nesbitt, Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones and Alfred Enoch. 4. The Stranger Netflix's The Stranger has earned an impressive score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, marking another successful outing for Richard Armitage in a Coben series.

The synopsis reveals: A web of secrets sends family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to discover the truth about the people closest to him. The Stranger also stars Emily Head, Owen Teale and Siobhan Finneran. 3. No Man's Land With an impressive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, No Man's Land is a gripping thriller that follows a man who discovers a mysterious figure living in his home.

The synopsis states: A man returns to his home after a long time away only to find a stranger living in his house. As he tries to figure out who this person is and why they are there, he discovers that the stranger is not what they seem. The series features a talented cast, including Richard Armitage, Victoria Hamilton and Shaun Dooley. 2.

Safe Harbour With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 91%, Safe Harbour is a compelling drama that follows a family who discovers a dark secret about their new home. The synopsis reads: A family moves into a new home, only to discover that it was once the site of a horrific tragedy. As they try to uncover the truth about the house's past, they begin to realize that they are not alone.

The series stars Tom Cullen, Phoebe Nicholls and Richard Rankin. 1. The Five With a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Five is the highest-rated Harlan Coben series on Netflix. The synopsis states: A family is torn apart when their young daughter goes missing. As they search for her, they begin to uncover dark secrets about their family's past.

The series features an A-list cast, including Tom Cullen, Valene Kane and Lee Ingleby. With such a high rating, it's clear that Harlan Coben has once again delivered a gripping and suspenseful drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats





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