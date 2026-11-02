Harlequin Ladybirds Invade UK Homes As Autumn Cools

UK residents are seeing swarms of harlequin ladybirds seeking winter shelter. Experts explain why these invasive beetles enter homes and how to remove them safely without damage.

Homeowners across the United Kingdom are witnessing a significant influx of harlequin ladybirds entering residential properties as autumn temperatures drop. These invasive beetles, which have become widespread across Britain since their arrival in 2004, are gathering in large numbers on windows and walls to seek shelter from the cooling weather.

Harlequin Ladybirds Seek Winter Shelter

The Harlequin ladybird, an invasive species that has become widespread across Britain since 2004, is noticeably larger than native species and may bite if handled, leaving a red mark behind. As the weather cools, these insects begin searching for sheltered spots where they can spend the winter in a dormant state. This seasonal behavior often brings them into close contact with people, as houses provide the warmth and protection they are seeking during the transition to colder months. John Whiteley-Wilkson, managing director of Acorn Environment Services, explained that homeowners are often surprised by the sudden appearance of these insects. He noted that the insects are simply looking for a safe, dry place to spend the winter and that homes provide ideal shelter as the weather starts to cool. Many horrified Brits have shared videos of these beetles clinging to doorframes and windows, creating the illusion of a pest infestation when it is actually a natural biological response to changing seasons.

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Why Large Numbers Gather on Walls

One reason the influx of ladybirds can appear so dramatic is that they rarely hibernate alone. Instead, they often gather together in large groups, meaning dozens can suddenly appear on the same wall, window frame, or doorway. John Whiteley-Wilkson stated that it is completely normal for ladybirds to gather together before hibernation. While the sight can look like an infestation, it is usually just a seasonal behavior rather than a sign of a serious pest problem. Many homeowners first notice the insects on south-facing walls, which absorb more heat from the sun during the day. The extra warmth helps the ladybirds conserve energy before winter fully takes hold. The expert explained that you will often notice ladybirds gathering on the warmest side of a property as they make the most of any remaining warmth before temperatures drop further.

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Identifying Invasive Species and Diseases

The Natural History Museum says harlequin ladybirds are particularly known for entering buildings in autumn and can sometimes congregate in large numbers. Max Barclay, senior curator of beetles at the museum, highlighted that these insects are pretty distinctive, even though they have lots of color forms. You can find different varieties, from red with black spots, to orange ones and even black ones with red spots. Experts say the easiest way to identify a harlequin ladybird is to turn it over. Unlike native species, which typically have black undersides and legs, most harlequins are orange underneath with orange legs. Harlequins are also known for carrying a sexually transmitted disease called laboulbenia, which is a fungal infection that forms scales on the wings of ladybirds. Max Barclay clarified that it is a fungus that grows on the exoskeleton and that humans do not have one of those. He added that humans do not have sex with ladybirds, so the infection cannot affect people.

Safe Removal and Prevention Strategies

The easiest way for ladybirds to get into your home is through small gaps along the edges of loose-fitting windows. And while it is common to find them in your home, experts urge people not to kill them. Max Barclay said that these ladybirds don't want to be in your home any more than you want them there. If people squash them, they can stain walls with their defensive yellow chemical secretions which can be slightly smelly. To get rid of the insects, the best thing you can do is to help them find a way out. Max Barclay explained that the ladybirds will be grateful and may even repay the favor by eating some of the greenflies on your roses. For those keen to keep the insects outdoors, experts recommend sealing small gaps around doors, windows, and air vents. John Whiteley-Wilkson concluded that ladybirds aren't trying to invade your home and are simply looking for somewhere protected to spend the winter. Preventing them from getting inside is usually just a case of sealing the small gaps they use to enter.