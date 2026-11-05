Harmeet Dhillon Resigns as DOJ Civil Rights Head After Trump Loss

Harmeet Dhillon steps down as head of the Justice Department's civil rights division following Republican electoral losses, sparking calls for restoration of the agency.

Harmeet Dhillon resigned Thursday as the head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, marking the first major departure in a wave expected as the Trump administration adjusts to shifting political winds. Reports indicate this exit comes as the Republican Party braces for a blue wave in both chambers of Congress following recent electoral defeats. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Mail's request for confirmation on Dhillon's resignation, which was first reported by Fox News Channel. Bloomberg reported earlier that she was expected to resign, aligning with the broader political context of the time.

Dhillon Led Sharp Policy Shift at DOJ

Dhillon, a former Republican Party official and lawyer for President Donald Trump's campaign, was tapped by the president to serve in the role after his election in 2024. Upon taking office, she immediately began reshaping the agency's priorities, shifting the civil rights division's focus away from protecting vulnerable communities and towards conservative causes. This strategic pivot was accompanied by significant internal turmoil, as she oversaw an exodus of more than three-quarters of lawyers in the division, drastically reducing its workforce and institutional knowledge.

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Critics Condemn Dhillon's Tenure

A group of former DOJ officials issued a scathing statement on Thursday, asserting that Dhillon had decimated the division's more than 70-year mandate. Stacey Young, the executive director of the Justice Connection, labeled Dhillon as the most destructive, lawless, and hateful head of the Civil Rights Division in DOJ history during her press briefing. These sharp criticisms highlight the deep divisions within the legal community regarding the direction the division took under her leadership and the extent to which it diverged from traditional civil rights protections.

Markets Bet on Further Resignations

The political fallout has already spilled over into the prediction markets, with Kalshi, the online prediction market, taking bets on who will be next to leave the administration. This financial interest underscores the anticipation of further high-level departures as the new congressional makeup takes shape. Dhillon stands as the first top Trump official to resign in the wake of Democrats' historic House and Senate victories, setting a precedent that other appointees may follow suit as accountability mechanisms strengthen.

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Impact on Civil Rights Enforcement

The resignation of Harmeet Dhillon leaves a vacuum at the helm of a department that has undergone a radical transformation in its operational focus and staffing levels. The loss of over three-quarters of its legal workforce means that the Civil Rights Division will need significant time and resources to rebuild its capacity for enforcement and advocacy. The shift in priorities away from vulnerable communities during her tenure has left lasting questions about the protection of civil rights under the new leadership that will likely emerge from the incoming Democratic majority.

Next Steps for the Justice Department

As the Trump administration prepares for the transition of power in Congress, the departure of key figures like Dhillon signals a potential reset in federal civil rights policies. The Justice Department will need to navigate the incoming blue wave while addressing the internal disarray caused by recent staffing cuts and policy reversals. Observers will be watching closely to see who fills the vacancy and whether the division will return to its historical mandate or continue on the conservative path established by the outgoing administration.