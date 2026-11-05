Harold Greene Dies at 82, Inspiration for Anchorman Character

Longtime San Diego news anchor Harold Greene passes away at age 82. He was a key visual inspiration for the character Ron Burgundy in the comedy film Anchorman. Family and colleagues remember his legacy and career.

Harold Greene, a distinguished journalist and news anchor who served as the primary visual inspiration for the character Ron Burgundy, has died at the age of 82. His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday, marking the end of a career that spanned nearly four decades in Southern California broadcasting. Greene was a prominent figure for audiences tuning into CBS and ABC stations across the region.

Death Announced by Daughter

Courtney Greene, the 50-year-old daughter of the late journalist, announced the news via a social media post. She described her father as a beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend who had signed off for the last time. The post reflected a tone of professional pride mixed with familial grief, honoring a man who dedicated his life to journalism.

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Legacy and Anchorman Connection

Harold Greene began his professional career in 1970 as a producer and reporter. He quickly rose to become a memorable face, name, and voice for ABC 10News in San Diego during the 1970s. His distinctive appearance, characterized by a feathered bowl cut and a thick mustache, became iconic of that era. These specific visual traits caught the attention of filmmakers working on the satirical comedy Anchorman.

Jack White Consulted on Film

Jack White, a colleague and fellow 10News anchor, served as a consultant for the movie Anchorman. He provided industry knowledge to help the filmmakers capture the authentic essence of a 1970s newsroom. White noted that the production team looked through his old scrapbooks and found historical photos of Harold Greene. These images provided the direct visual reference for the character design.

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Will Ferrell Portrayal Details

Will Ferrell portrayed Ron Burgundy, the pompous news anchor at the center of the film. Jack White recalled that the first time he saw Ferrell in makeup, he believed it was Harold Greene standing in front of him. White emphasized that the character was not a direct caricature but rather an amalgam of various people from that time period. Greene happened to serve as the key visual inspiration for the iconic look.

Colleagues Remember His Wit

Hal Clement, a longtime ABC 10News journalist and former mentee of Harold Greene, shared his own memories of the late anchor. Clement stated that Greene was sometimes frustrated by the association with the fictional character. He clarified that Ron Burgundy was a dumb character, whereas Harold Greene was a smart and serious professional. Clement described his former mentor as having a terrific sense of humor and a great laugh.

Final Tributes and Farewell

Courtney Greene concluded her announcement with a sentiment that blended professional identity with personal loss. She expressed a feeling that her father was already settling into the great newsroom in the sky. She added that he was likely making suggestions on how things should be run, even in the afterlife. This final tribute honored a man who remained dedicated to the craft of journalism until the end.