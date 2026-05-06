Harper Beckham Encounters Trademark Obstacles for New Beauty Venture

The young daughter of Victoria and David Beckham faces a legal hurdle in the US as her beauty brand naming rights are initially denied due to existing trademarks.

Harper Beckham , the daughter of global icons Victoria and David Beckham, has hit a significant roadblock in her quest to enter the competitive world of cosmetics.

The fourteen-year-old entrepreneur had ambitious plans to launch a beauty brand specifically designed for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, drawing heavy inspiration from the innovative world of South Korean skincare and cosmetics. However, these aspirations have faced a legal challenge in the United States. The US Patent and Trademark Office recently issued an initial refusal regarding the naming rights for her proposed brand, HIKU BY Harper. This decision stems from potential conflicts with existing trademarks.

Reportedly, the name Harper is already registered for certain household items like brooms and scrubbing brushes, while the name Hiku is already associated with various toiletry and fragrance products. This overlap has led regulators to believe that the new brand could cause confusion among consumers, thereby stalling the American launch of the product line. The motivation behind this venture is deeply personal for the teenage Beckham.

During a recent appearance on Emma Grede's podcast, Aspire, Victoria Beckham shared the touching story of how Harper's own struggles with her skin served as the catalyst for the business idea. Victoria revealed that Harper dealt with a difficult battle with acne, which was exacerbated by the young girl's desire to experiment with various beauty products that were not suitable for her specific skin type.

This experience led Harper to seek professional help from a dermatologist and eventually sparked a desire to create a brand that could help other young people avoid similar pitfalls. Victoria noted that Harper is remarkably ambitious, even preparing detailed PowerPoint presentations to pitch her business idea to her mother. One presentation outlined the vision for the beauty line, while another, in a more lighthearted turn, argued for why she should be allowed to get a perm.

This blend of professional drive and teenage curiosity showcases Harper's desire to follow in her mother's successful footsteps in the fashion and beauty industry, proving that she has a natural instinct for business. The Beckham family is well-known for their strategic approach to brand management and intellectual property protection. Victoria has a history of future-proofing her children's identities, having registered Harper's name for a variety of products, including toys and clothing, when the girl was only five years old.

Legal experts have pointed out that such early trademarking is highly unusual, as it is typically reserved for established celebrities who already have a public profile. Some analysts suggest this is a response to the modern age of social media, where the image of a child can be quickly commodified or exploited by outside parties. By securing these rights early, the Beckhams are effectively maintaining control over their children's public personas and commercial potential.

Despite the current setback in the US, the family has a six-month window to appeal the trademark decision. The planned range is extensive, aiming to cover not only makeup and acne-focused skincare but also clothing, footwear, and accessories like keyrings and hair decorations. Harper's recent trip to New York City with her mother further underscores her immersion in the business world, as she observed the inner workings of high-level professional operations and the creative processes involved in fashion design.

This experience is likely preparing her for the challenges of running her own empire





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