Harper Beckham Launches Beauty Brand Inspired by Acne Struggles as Spice Girls Consider Hologram Show

Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper’s acne battle led to her launching a Gen Z-focused beauty brand, while the Spice Girls explore a digital hologram show for their 30th anniversary.

Victoria Beckham has shared that her 14-year-old daughter Harper’s struggles with acne have inspired her to launch her own beauty brand . The former Spice Girl, now 51, whose beauty and fashion empire is valued at £500 million, revealed that Harper has been eager to start a business for years.

The teen is set to debut a beauty line aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, drawing inspiration from South Korean cosmetics, with plans to launch this summer. The brand, trademarked as HIKU BY Harper, was first hinted at in October, and Victoria recently discussed her daughter’s entrepreneurial journey on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast. Harper’s skin issues began when she started using unsuitable beauty products, leading to severe acne and a visit to a dermatologist.

Victoria, who also battled acne in her youth, recounted Harper’s determination to create a brand that would help others avoid similar struggles. The ambitious teen even presented her mother with PowerPoint pitches, one outlining her beauty brand and another humorously requesting permission for a perm. Victoria expressed pride in Harper’s drive, noting that she has been involved in beauty development meetings since childhood.

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls are reportedly exploring an ABBA-style hologram show to celebrate their 30th anniversary, following the cancellation of their reunion tour. Band members Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C, and Emma Bunton had initially discussed a series of concerts to mark three decades since their debut single Wannabe.

However, disagreements led to the tour’s cancellation, and now the group may follow ABBA’s digital avatar model, as seen in the ABBA Voyage show launched in 2022. Victoria hinted at the possibility on SiriusXM radio, calling it a great idea, while sources suggest their former manager Simon Fuller is pushing the concept. Fuller, who also worked on ABBA’s digital show, believes this approach could introduce the Spice Girls’ music to a new generation.

The group last performed together at the 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony, with Victoria also joining them on their 2007-08 world tour. Geri Horner left the band in 1998, mid-tour, and the group went on hiatus two years later. Despite the split, the Spice Girls remain one of the most successful girl groups in history, with nine UK number-one singles and two number-one albums. Geri later launched a solo career, achieving four UK number-one hits





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