Harper Beckham Mirrors Mother Victoria's 'Bronde' Hairstyle on Family Dinner in NYC

Teenage Harper Beckham showcased a new hairstyle strikingly similar to her mother Victoria's 'bronde' look during a family dinner in New York. The Beckhams enjoyed an evening at the COQODAQ restaurant, with Victoria promoting her GAP collection and playfully discussing her husband David's penchant for doing chores in his underwear.

Harper Beckham , 14, was spotted mirroring her mother Victoria's recent hairstyle change – a 'bronde' look – during a family dinner in New York City on Tuesday.

The Beckham family, including David, Cruz, and Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel, dined at the upscale COQODAQ restaurant. Harper, who recently showcased a £3,100 designer handbag, opted for a more casual ensemble of a black leather bomber jacket and loose trousers for the evening. Victoria, currently promoting her GAP collaboration, wore a stylish black printed skirt and top, debuting her 'bronde' hair, a shade popularized by the Princess of Wales and now affectionately dubbed the 'Posh Mum Bronde'.

David Beckham showcased a smart new look with a brown jacket and tinted sunglasses, while Jackie Apostel donned a pale green lace slip dress with a faux fur jacket. Victoria's new hair color, achieved through a brown-blonde balayage, was first revealed after her 52nd birthday celebrations. She discussed the look during an appearance on The Today Show, where she also playfully addressed her frequent Instagram posts featuring her husband David in his underwear.

Victoria humorously admitted she appreciates any chore David undertakes while wearing his BOSS underwear, sharing a photo of him fixing the TV in his briefs to the amusement of the show's hosts. She further elaborated that David is equally comfortable ironing or loading the dishwasher in minimal attire. The family's outing follows Victoria's busy schedule promoting her fashion line's partnership with GAP, a brand she fondly remembers visiting with her mother as a child, leading to a childhood 'obsession'.

The evening highlighted the close-knit nature of the Beckham family and the influence Victoria has on her daughter Harper's style choices. While Harper has previously been seen with high-end accessories, she chose a more understated look for the dinner. The family appeared relaxed and happy as they left the restaurant, with David displaying gentlemanly behavior and Jackie receiving assistance from Cruz as they entered a waiting car.

Victoria's 'bronde' transformation has garnered significant attention, mirroring a trend set by the Princess of Wales and solidifying her status as a style icon. The family's presence in New York underscores Victoria's commitment to expanding her brand's reach and maintaining a strong public profile. The dinner was a stylish affair, with each family member showcasing their individual fashion sense while complementing each other's looks





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