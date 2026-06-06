Harper Beckham's Beauty Brand Launch to Be Backed by Mother's PR Agency, CGC Global

Harper Beckham, at 14, is launching a beauty brand with support from CGC Global, the PR agency behind her mother Victoria's success. The venture stems from Harper's own skincare struggles and aims to fill a market gap for teens.

The upcoming launch of Harper Beckham 's beauty brand later this year is poised to be one of the most highly anticipated celebrity beauty debuts in recent memory.

At just 14 years old, the youngest member of the Beckham family will not be navigating this venture alone. Exclusive sources reveal that Harper will be backed by CGC Global, the same public relations agency that has been instrumental in building her mother Victoria Beckham's successful beauty empire. Founded by Claire Goodwin, CGC Global is renowned in the luxury beauty sector for managing brands like Hermes Beauty, Diptyque, and Glossier.

The agency also recently handled the launch of pop star Dua Lipa's skincare line DUA and represents Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, music producer Jackie Apostel, whose influencer profile continues to grow. The decision to partner with CGC Global underscores the seriousness with which the Beckham family approaches Harper's entrepreneurial ambitions. A source close to the family stated that Victoria is the guiding force behind the strategy, but she trusts the agency completely due to its track record with her own brand.

Victoria Beckham Beauty, launched in 2019, has become a major player in the luxury cosmetics industry, contributing significantly to the family's combined fortune of £1.1 billion. Insiders suggest that the same blueprint used for Victoria's success is now being applied to Harper's brand. While rumors about the brand name being HIKU by Harper are deemed inaccurate, it is expected to launch towards the end of this year, featuring sleek, timeless packaging.

Harper's journey into beauty entrepreneurship was sparked by her own struggles with skincare. Victoria shared in a recent podcast that Harper developed skin issues after using products not suited for her young skin, leading to a visit to a dermatologist. Frustrated by the lack of appropriate options, Harper told her mother, 'I want to create a brand because I know what I want, and I don't want other people to have to go through what I have been through.

' Since then, Harper has immersed herself in product development, spending months gaining work experience with her mother. She identified a gap in the market between children's products and adult luxury brands, aiming to create something specifically for teenagers. Friends of the family note that Harper is deeply involved in discussions about the range, and the project is seen as her way to make her mark, potentially following in the footsteps of young beauty moguls like Kylie Jenner.

The celebrity beauty industry has proven immensely lucrative, with brands like Hailey Bieber's Rhode valued at $1 billion and Kylie Cosmetics reaching similar heights. With the support of her family and a top-tier PR agency, Harper Beckham's brand is poised for success





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