Harper Beckham's Beauty Brand Plans Hit a Setback in America

Harper Beckham, 14, is launching her debut beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, inspired by South Korean cosmetics, this summer. However, she suffered a setback after being denied naming rights in America. The Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, putting the steps in motion for the upcoming beauty line.

Harper Beckham , 14, enjoyed an evening out with her older brother Romeo on Thursday. The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham , 14, posted a snap on her private Instagram account, which her model brother, 23, reshared on his page.

Beaming Romeo cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo, just days after attending his first Met Gala in New York. Harper is said to be launching her debut beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, inspired by South Korean cosmetics, this summer. Back in October, it was revealed the Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, putting the steps in motion for the upcoming beauty line.

However, the teen is said to have suffered a blow to her plans to launch a beauty brand after she was denied naming rights in America, according to reports. The business-savvy family have long protected the rights to their children's names, with Victoria famously registering Harper’s name for use in a range of branded products, including make-up, toys and clothing when she was just five years old.

Proud mum Victoria revealed Harper’s ‘really bad’ battle with acne had inspired the teen to launch her very own beauty brand. Earlier this week, she appeared on Emma Grede’s podcast Aspire, where she explained: ‘She came to me two or three years ago and she was really struggling with her skin.

She used to have beautiful skin, but like all young girls she was enticed by beauty brands and she was putting a lot of product on her face that was not suitable for her skin and consequently ended up going to see a dermatologist because her skin was really, really bad.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harper Beckham Romeo Beckham Met Gala Beauty Brand South Korean Cosmetics Gen Z Gen Alpha Trademark America Acne Beauty Development Meetings Victoria Beckham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Daily Routine and Harper’s Beauty Brand AmbitionsVictoria Beckham shares insights into her daily life, including her fitness regimen, work schedule, and family dynamics. She also discusses her daughter Harper’s upcoming beauty brand, inspired by her struggles with acne.

Read more »

Harper Beckham Encounters Trademark Obstacles for New Beauty VentureThe young daughter of Victoria and David Beckham faces a legal hurdle in the US as her beauty brand naming rights are initially denied due to existing trademarks.

Read more »

Harper Beckham, 14, set for huge business venture as insiders say it’s a ‘guaranteed win’David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is set to launch her own skincare range after her mum revealed her struggle with 'really bad' acne.

Read more »

David Beckham tells Victoria: 'I know what's best for Harper'As Harper Beckham gets ready to launch her own beauty line, heat have been told that David and Victoria have been disagreements about their daughter’s future.

Read more »