Harper Beckham's Failed Visit to Brother Brooklyn Highlights Beckham Family Rift

Harper Beckham attempts to visit brother Brooklyn after dad's Walk of Fame ceremony but leaves without seeing him, amid ongoing family feud.

On Friday, Harper Beckham made an unsuccessful attempt to visit her older brother Brooklyn at his Beverly Hills home, highlighting the ongoing rift within the Beckham family.

The 14-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham had just attended her father's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony when she was seen arriving at Brooklyn's residence in a pink outfit, the same one she wore to the event. However, she departed just minutes later without seeing him, as a source revealed that Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were not home and believed to be out of town.

This incident underscores the strained relationships that have been widely reported in recent months. The Beckham family has been embroiled in a public feud, with Brooklyn releasing a scathing six-page statement in January denouncing his parents. He accused them of being "performative" and controlling, and announced his disassociation from the family brand. David and Victoria have not spoken to Brooklyn since May 2024, when he and Nicola skipped David's 50th birthday celebrations.

The tension escalated when Brooklyn blocked his parents on Instagram and posted a brutal statement claiming his parents tried to split him and Nicola up. Despite the drama, David Beckham focused on his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where he was joined by wife Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper, as well as friends Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria.

When asked about the family rift in an interview, David declined to comment, stating it was a private matter and redirecting the conversation to his future goals and his 26-year marriage to Victoria. The Walk of Fame ceremony was a celebratory moment for David, who expressed pride in his career and family. He emphasized that despite their busy lives, family always comes first.

Victoria, too, spoke about the challenges of parenting adult children and noted that negative press has not affected her beauty business. However, the absence of Brooklyn and Nicola from the event was noticeable, and the failed visit by Harper underscores the deep divisions within the family. As of now, it remains unclear whether the rift will heal, but the Beckhams continue to navigate their personal and professional lives under public scrutiny





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