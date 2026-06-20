Harper Beckham's Makeup Routine Revealed: Get the Look at Home with Victoria Beckham Beauty

The 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham always looks picture perfect when she steps out with her family. But what's behind her flawless complexion? The answer lies in her mum's makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. In an exclusive interview, Victoria revealed that her daughter Harper was the inspiration behind their best-selling Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate. But that's not all - Harper also loves a range of other products from the brand, including the Posh Balm, the Reflect Highlighter Stick, the Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator, the Colour Wash Blush Water Tint and the Precision Lip Pencil. So how can you get the Beckham makeup look at home? Simply shop the products used in Harper's makeup routine, available now at Victoria Beckham Beauty. Join the discussion and let us know what you think of Harper's makeup look. What's your view on Harper's makeup routine? Do you think it's a good idea to raid your mum's makeup bag? Let us know in the comments below. Will YOU be trying Harper's makeup routine? We'd love to hear from you. The products used in Harper's makeup routine are available to shop now, so why not treat yourself to a little something special? Whether you're looking to try a new makeup look or simply want to upgrade your beauty routine, Victoria Beckham Beauty has something for everyone. With a range of products to choose from, you can create a look that's uniquely yours. So why not give Harper's makeup routine a try and see what you think?

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Everything that Harper Beckham uses in her makeup routine has been revealed - and now you can get your hands on the products too.

The 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David always looks picture perfect when she steps out with her family. And she has learnt from the best, as her mum, 52, even owns her own makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. But Victoria herself even launched a beauty must-have after being inspired by some advice from Harper. The fashion designer said in 2024 Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate.

I was with my product development team in Miami, and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly. She added that Harper regularly raids her makeup bags - including to use her FeatherFix eyebrow gel - which she says she takes as a compliment.

From Victoria Beckham Beauty, Harper also loves the Posh Balm, the Reflect Highlighter Stick, the Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator, the Colour Wash Blush Water Tint and the Precision Lip Pencil. Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick In Rollerskate is available to shop for £39. Victoria Beckham Beauty FeatherFix Brow Gel is available to shop for £31. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Balm is available to shop for £31.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick is available to shop for £45. Victoria Beckham Beauty The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator is available to shop for £76. Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Blush & Bronze is available to shop for £44. Victoria Beckham Beauty Waterproof Lip Liner is available to shop for £31.

Harper's makeup routine is a testament to her mum's influence, and fans of Victoria Beckham Beauty can now get the look at home with these products. The brand's products are known for their high-quality ingredients and innovative formulas, making them a popular choice among beauty enthusiasts. Whether you're looking to try a new makeup look or simply want to upgrade your beauty routine, Victoria Beckham Beauty has something for everyone.

With a range of products to choose from, you can create a look that's uniquely yours. So why not give Harper's makeup routine a try and see what you think? Join the discussion and let us know what you think of Harper's makeup look. What's your view on Harper's makeup routine?

Do you think it's a good idea to raid your mum's makeup bag? Let us know in the comments below. Will YOU be trying Harper's makeup routine? We'd love to hear from you.

The products used in Harper's makeup routine are available to shop now, so why not treat yourself to a little something special? Whether you're looking to try a new makeup look or simply want to upgrade your beauty routine, Victoria Beckham Beauty has something for everyone. With a range of products to choose from, you can create a look that's uniquely yours. So why not give Harper's makeup routine a try and see what you think





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Harper Beckham Victoria Beckham Beauty Makeup Routine Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick Posh Balm Reflect Highlighter Stick Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator Colour Wash Blush Water Tint Precision Lip Pencil

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