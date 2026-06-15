Harper Beckham Stunning at Dad's Hollywood Ceremony Amid Family Drama with Brother

Harper Beckham turned heads in a pink ensemble from her mother's fashion line at David Beckham's Walk of Fame ceremony, but the event was clouded by her attempt to see brother Brooklyn Beckham, leading to accusations of a public stunt.

Harper Beckham , the 14-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham , became the center of attention during her family's public appearance at her father's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

She wore a pink satin camisole dress from her mother's fashion label, paired with a matching cardigan and high heels by Aquazzura, along with a snakeskin clutch and diamond jewelry. The event quickly became overshadowed by family drama, as Harper was reportedly involved in a tense situation with her older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. After the ceremony, Harper traveled alone to the couple's Beverly Hills mansion carrying a handwritten letter.

Photographs captured a visibly distressed Harper approaching the property, only to leave shortly after. Brooklyn's representatives accused the Beckham family of staging the encounter for the cameras, calling it a choreographed move using Harper as a pawn. In response, sources close to David and Victoria defended the teenager, stating she simply misses her brother and that the accusation was unnecessary and cruel.

It was later revealed that Brooklyn was not in California at the time, having posted an Instagram story from a run in New York City. Meanwhile, Harper's other brothers, Romeo and Cruz, showed their support. Romeo shared a heartfelt Instagram post calling Harper his favorite person, while Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie, mentioned they had spent quality time with Harper during a recent trip.

The incident highlights the ongoing family rift and how it has impacted the youngest sibling, who has been caught in the middle of the public dispute





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Harper Beckham David Beckham Victoria Beckham Hollywood Walk Of Fame Brooklyn Beckham Family Drama Nicola Peltz Romeo Beckham Cruz Beckham

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