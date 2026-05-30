Harper Beckham Turns Heads in Luxury Chanel Bags During Ibiza Family Getaway

Harper Beckham, 14, showcases her fashion sense with two Chanel bags while joining her family for lunch at Casa Jondal in Ibiza. The teen follows in her mother's stylish footsteps alongside brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim.

Harper Beckham made a striking fashion statement as she joined her famous family for a lunch outing at the exclusive Casa Jondal in Ibiza on Friday.

The 14-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham carried not one but two luxurious Chanel handbags, flaunting her access to high-end designer pieces. She paired a crisp white gypsy-style top with perfectly tailored white trousers, completing the look with chic sunglasses. One of her bags was a large white leather Chanel tote valued at around £6,000, while over her shoulder she draped a pale pink classic flap bag worth approximately £5,600.

Harper's ensemble drew attention to her growing fashion influence, with style observers noting she takes inspiration from both her mother Victoria and her brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Earlier in the week, Harper and Kim were spotted wearing matching brown dresses, highlighting their shared affinity for coordinated looks. Harper's choice of accessories has become a talking point among fashion enthusiasts.

During a previous outing, she sported a brown dress paired with a £415 Jacquemus beach bag and matching kitten heels, while Kim opted for safer yet equally expensive footwear: a pair of £640 Hermes Oran sandals. The Beckham family has been enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in the Balearic Islands, a favored destination for the clan.

They have been spotted at various hotspots, including the upscale Es Moli de Sal restaurant, where Harper wore a pink satin dress believed to be from her mother's upcoming collection. Beyond the fashion, the family has shared glimpses of their holiday on social media, with Victoria posting candid snaps of David and Romeo showing off their tattooed physiques while swimming.

The former Spice Girl also shared a romantic photo of herself and David enjoying a sunset from their £16 million super yacht. The family's dynamic has also drawn attention from body language experts. During a recent outing, Victoria was seen leaning in for a kiss from David while wearing a wide-brimmed hat. According to body language analyst Judi James, Victoria's actions signaled a desire to maintain a strong connection with her husband, despite his apparent distraction.

James noted that Victoria's hand placement and puckered lips seemed to be flirtatious cues aimed at drawing David's focus, while David's torso remained stiff and his gaze turned away. The Beckhams' holiday comes after Romeo shared Instagram photos of himself sunbathing with his father, further showcasing the family's close bonds. As the vacation continues, all eyes remain on Harper's evolving style, which seamlessly blends her mother's sophisticated taste with modern trends.

With her pricey accessories and impeccable outfits, Harper is quickly establishing herself as a fashion icon in her own right





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