Sources claim HarperCollins suppressed warnings about David Walliams for nearly a decade. The publisher terminated his contract after the allegations surfaced.

David Walliams and HarperCollins are at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of sexual misconduct and a corporate cover-up. Whistleblowers claim the publisher ignored warnings about the author for nearly ten years despite knowing he was a "valuable asset." These claims were brought to light in a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.

Longstanding Ignored Warnings at Publisher

Multiple sources told journalists that managers at HarperCollins were made aware of concerns regarding David Walliams as early as 2015. According to these sources, employees warned each other to avoid him while leadership ignored the red flags. An anonymous author still working at the publishing house stated that there were "so many red flags" and that other authors had also raised similar concerns during that period.

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The whistleblower claimed that David Walliams was protected because of his financial value to the company. She described the situation as the "worst kept secret" among staff, noting that nobody was in a position to do anything about it. Another colleague added that no one was prepared to admit the company had enabled a man to gain "unfettered access to young people" for years.

Specific Incidents and Legal Investigations

Allegations include inappropriate behavior during a book signing event where David Walliams allegedly approached a schoolgirl in her mid-teens and asked for her Instagram details. A former employee at the event described the moment as "out of your mind" given it was a children's bookstore. Another woman, who was an intern at HarperCollins when David Walliams was 45, stated that while a sexual relationship with him was consensual, she viewed it later as an abuse of power.

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David Walliams strenuously denies he sexually harassed anyone at HarperCollins or behaved inappropriately in the workplace. His lawyers told the media investigation that he did not recall the interaction with the teenage girl. They argued that if he had been asking for Instagram details, it would have been to tag the bookshop in his own social media posts. David Walliams also denies all previous accusations regarding criminal activity during his television career.

Publisher Response and Future Steps

HarperCollins stated it was shocked by the allegations concerning teenage girls and confirmed it previously terminated its publishing relationship with David Walliams. The publisher emphasized that it takes the safety of its people incredibly seriously. In 2023, managers finally brought in the City law firm Allen & Overy to investigate the allegations after years of inaction.

The Metropolitan Police is now investigating the TV star and author following allegations of serious sexual offenses separate from the reporting by The Guardian and ITV News. David Walliams has sold more than 60 million copies of his children's books globally. His popular works include The Boy In The Dress, Fing, and Gangsta Granny.