Harriet Dyer lashes out at Devil Wears Prada 2 filmmakers after husband's role criticised

Harriet Dyer has responded to criticism of her husband's role in the Devil Wears Prada 2 film, defending him and blaming the filmmakers for editing scenes out.

Harriet Dyer has lashed out at the Devil Wears Prada 2 filmmakers after her husband, Patrick Brammall , was criticised for his role in the film.

The Australian actor plays a new love interest, called Peter, for Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, in the hotly-anticipated sequel. Dyer, 37, was spotted in the comments section under an article by Cosmopolitan magazine, titled: 'Andy's one-dimensional boyfriend in Devil Wears Prada 2 is an insult to single women everywhere'. Dyer, quick to reply, laid the blame on the way Brammall was edited in the comedy.

'Mean post. They cut scenes out. The edit is brutal,' Dyer wrote. Dyer, referring to images of Hathaway and Brammall in character, embracing, which were used by the magazine, added: 'The scene all these pictures are from was cut.

' Dyer concluded: 'I liked him. And I married him.

' It comes after Dyer sent a sharp message to her husband about his relationship with his co-star Hathaway in a hilarious comedy video. Taking to Instagram, Dyer shared a clip of Patrick gushing over the famed 43-year-old Hollywood beauty. Dyer joked in the caption, in which she is seen pretending to be sad while watching Patrick rave about Anne in a red carpet interview.

Patrick said in the clip: 'Playing someone who has to fall in love with Anne Hathaway. Tough gig, yeah, tough gig.

' The interviewer went on to say that Anne has been described as the 'most beautiful person in the world'. 'Me too,' Patrick agreed. Dyer then shared a TV interview with The Princess Diaries actress, where she heaped praise on Patrick. Dyer added: 'Also Devil Wears Prada 2 opens tomorrow.

' US-based Aussie actors Patrick and Dyer confirmed their relationship in 2017 and tied the knot in 2021. They adopted a daughter, Joni, the same year, and welcomed their second child, Mabel, in 2025. The husband and wife team created the comedy-drama Colin from Accounts, which they star in as a pair of 'sometimes singles' who become romantically involved. They recently completed season 3 of the Fox/Binge streaming hit, following its debut in 2022





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Devil Wears Prada 2 Anne Hathaway Patrick Brammall Harriet Dyer Comic Film Editing Single Women Red Carpet Interview TV Interview Colin From Accounts Fox/Binge Streaming Hit

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