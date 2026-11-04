Harriet Phillips Reflects on Royal Wedding and Life at Gatcombe

Harriet Phillips shares exclusive insights into her wedding to Peter Phillips and her transition from NHS work to royal life at Gatcombe Manor.

Harriet Phillips recently opened up about her transition into the royal family in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. The Princess Royal's new daughter-in-law discussed her wedding to Peter Phillips and her current life at Gatcombe. She shared personal reflections on the events that have defined her recent past.

Reflections on Wedding Day Dreams

Harriet Phillips sat on a bench at Calcot Manor & Spa during an autumn day to review old copies of HELLO! magazine. She flipped through the pages covering her wedding to Peter Phillips, which took place in June. She admitted that looking back at the coverage was an emotional experience for her.

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She described the wedding day as feeling like a dream while it was happening. Harriet Phillips noted that looking back makes her question if it was really her experience. She explained that the surreal nature of the event makes it difficult to believe it happened.

Navigating New Royal Roles

Harriet Phillips has been adjusting to life within the royal sphere after marrying Peter Phillips. She clarified that this new lifestyle is not her normal way of living. She has a close bond with her only child, who has gained two new stepsisters through the marriage.

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The couple exchanged vows in June, marking a significant change in their family structure. Princess Anne is now the mother-in-law of Harriet Phillips. The integration of her child into this larger family unit has been a focal point of her recent adjustments.

High Profile Wedding Guests

The wedding at Gatcombe Manor attracted several high-profile members of the royal family. The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests who attended the ceremony. Their presence highlighted the significance of the union within the broader royal circle.

Harriet Phillips and Peter Phillips kept their ceremony intimate yet significant. The guest list included key figures from the royal household. Their attendance underscored the importance of the match for the Windsor family.

Transition from NHS Career

Before her marriage, Harriet Sperling worked in the National Health Service. She recently announced a new chapter in her life after leaving her position. This career shift coincided with her entry into royal life.

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Her move from healthcare to royal duties marks a complete lifestyle change. She has embraced her role as Peter Phillips' wife with enthusiasm. The transition has been both professional and personal for her.

Personal Connections and Bonds

Harriet Phillips describes Peter Phillips as her best friend. She has spoken about her fairytale royal wedding in detail. She also maintains a bond with Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Her new life at Gatcombe is defined by these personal connections. She has integrated well into the family dynamic. Her relationship with Peter Phillips remains strong and supportive.