Harriet Sperling Makes Royal Debut at Ascot with Husband Peter Phillips

Harriet Sperling, the new Mrs Peter Phillips, joined her husband in the royal carriage procession on the first day of Royal Ascot, marking her formal debut as a member of the British royal family following their recent wedding.

The newest member of the British royal family, Harriet Sperling , made her official debut in the traditional carriage procession on the opening day of Royal Ascot , joining her husband Peter Phillips .

The event marked their first major public appearance as a married couple since their intimate wedding ceremony in the Cotswolds less than two weeks ago. Arriving in the second royal carriage, they were led by King Charles and Queen Camilla in the first. Harriet Sperling, aged 45, exuded elegance in a blue silk Suzannah London dress and cream Jimmy Choo heels, carrying a sky blue Anya Hindmarch clutch bag embroidered with her new initials, HP.

Peter Phillips, 48, wore a traditional morning suit with top hat and tails, and notably wore a gold wedding band, a departure from the common practice among male royals. Princess Anne, Peter's mother, sat beside Harriet in the carriage, appearing to enjoy a warm conversation with her new daughter-in-law. The procession also included Queen's nephew Sir Ben Elliot and the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, among other aristocratic figures.

After the formal procession, the couple joined the royal enclosure, where they shared a champagne toast and were observed intently following the races, displaying animated reactions reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth. Harriet was also seen chatting with her new sister-in-law, Zara Tindall, who arrived with her husband Mike Tindall. This attendance at Ascot is not Harriet's first, as she was previously invited in earlier years, but this year signifies her full integration into the royal fold.

The couple's wedding took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, near Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, attended by numerous royals and socialites





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Harriet Sperling Peter Phillips Royal Ascot Royal Debut British Royalty Princess Anne Carriage Procession Wedding Ascot

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