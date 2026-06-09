Harriet Sperling's Emilia Wickstead Wedding Dress: A Dialogue Between Tradition and Modernity

Harriet Sperling's wedding dress was made with an intentional dialogue between tradition and modernity, according to Emilia Wickstead. The bespoke design, developed from initial sketch to final creation, took 140 hours to make.

Harriet Sperling 's wedding dress was made with an intentional dialogue between tradition and modernity , according to Emilia Wickstead . The bespoke design, developed from initial sketch to final creation, took 140 hours to make.

It features a square-neck column underdress paired with a delicately cropped over-jacket and an early 19th-century-inspired three-meter train. The design incorporates both the Edwardian and Deco periods and highlights a festoon of glittering leaves with floral motifs. Harriet completed her ensemble with the Pragnell family tiara, which has been worn by generations of the British jewellery firm.

The service was led by the Reverend Dr Steve Bullock of All Saints Parish Church, with the marriage blessing and address by the Reverend Nicky Gumbel. Guests included the bride and groom's parents and siblings. The King and Queen were the first to depart the wedding, being whisked off to a waiting helicopter for a flight to Epsom in time for the Derby at 4pm.

As the bells of All Saints Church rang, the crowd - made up of around 300 well-wishers - cheered loudly, and the assembled guests formed an impromptu umbrella guard of honour so that the bride and groom could emerge almost dry for photographs outside. Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips wed in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble on Saturday.

Peter and Harriet stood beneath a huge white umbrella with their three bridesmaids behind, waving to the crowd before making their exit in a vintage Rolls-Royce. Shortly afterwards, Kate and William drew more cheers from the crowd as they too were driven off in a black Audi with a police escort behind.

Peter, whose right-hand man for the ceremony was his long-time childhood friend, Andrew Tucker, and Harriet were later joined by their family and close friends for their wedding reception at Gatcombe Park, home to The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence. Both the church wedding and reception were organised by longstanding and trusted event curator Peregrine Armstrong-Jones of Bentley's Entertainments.

The wedding flowers and the floral archways to the church and wedding reception were designed and installed by the renowned floral artist Millie, using a wide range of locally sourced, English-grown flowers, with a brief to ensure they were sustainably minded and eco-conscious. All the flowers from the church will be shared amongst the local community who have supported the couple through the planning of the day.

Earlier on the wedding day, hundreds of well-wishers who had spent hours waiting for a glimpse of the bride gave three ecstatic cheers once she finally stepped out at the venue in Kemble, near Cirencester





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harriet Sperling Emilia Wickstead Wedding Dress Tradition And Modernity Peter Phillips All Saints Church Kemble Wedding Reception Gatcombe Park

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling in Cotswolds WeddingPrincess Anne's son Peter Phillips has married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a beautiful ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester. The bride wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead gown and a vintage tiara, honoring royal traditions.

Read more »

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Release Official Wedding PortraitsPeter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, the newlyweds, have released two official wedding portraits taken by Mark Nicholson. The photos show the couple beaming with happiness as they walk arm in arm after their church wedding and facing each other at their wedding reception at Gatcombe Park. Harriet looked stunning in a white Emilia Wickstead gown and a diamond tiara, while Peter looked smart in a suit. The couple's wedding was attended by the King and Queen, as well as their friends and family, including Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips.

Read more »

Peter Phillips and bride Harriet Sperling release stunning official royal wedding photosThe couple married on Saturday in front of family and friends including the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Read more »

Harriet Sperling's £675 Jimmy Choo wedding shoes are more comfortable than they seemHarriet Sperling wore a stunning pair of Jimmy Choo slingback shoes at her wedding to Peter Phillips alongside her Emilia Wickstead dress. Slingbacks are widely considered the most comfortable heels.

Read more »