Harriet Sperling's wedding attire, a lace‑rich Emilia Wickstead gown paired with a historic Pragnell tiara, drew clear inspiration from Princess Catherine's iconic 2011 bridal look, showcasing a blend of tradition, British design and personal heritage.

Harriet Sperling chose a romance‑infused, lace‑covered gown for her wedding that unmistakably echoed the signature bridal aesthetic of the Princess of Wales. The dress, created by British designer Emilia Wickstead , featured long, delicately embroidered sleeves, a high, modest neckline and a sweeping cathedral veil that together formed a silhouette steeped in royal tradition.

A sparkling diamond tiara from the Pragnell family, which had previously graced Princess Anne's 50th birthday, completed the look, adding a historic touch while reinforcing the regal tone of the ensemble. The bride's attire was balanced by simple white Jimmy Choo shoes, minimal Pragnell earrings and a modest bouquet of sweet peas, myrtle and lily of the valley - the latter a nod to the royal custom of including myrtle in wedding floral arrangements.

Harriet's choice of lace, the fitted bodice and the full‑length skirt was a clear homage to the classic royal formula that has been popularised since Catherine, Princess of Wales, walked down the aisle in 2011. Fashion experts and luxury stylists were quick to point out the subtle parallels between Harriet's outfit and the Princess's own wedding attire.

While Kate's gown was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and featured a lace‑appliqué bodice with long sleeves, Harriet's Wickstead creation embraced the same design language: modest necklines, structured yet soft silhouettes, and an emphasis on artisanal lace craftsmanship. Commentators noted that Harriet's look was not a copy but a respectful evolution of a style that has become a visual shorthand for contemporary British royalty.

The decision to wear a Pragnell family tiara, previously displayed by the mother of the groom, anchored the look in personal history and underscored an ongoing narrative of continuity within the royal family's sartorial choices. The reception to Harriet's bridal look highlighted a broader trend: the modern royal wardrobe continues to rely heavily on established British labels that have long been favoured by the Princess of Wales.

Brands such as Beulah London and Suzannah London have appeared repeatedly on royal engagements, and Harriet's continued patronage of these houses solidifies her alignment with that aesthetic. Fashion commentator Sammy noted that Harriet's evolution from public appearances alongside Peter Phillips to her wedding day has consistently featured the same clean lines and understated elegance championed by Catherine. The result was a dress that felt both grand and effortless, allowing Harriet's poise and genuine happiness to take centre stage.

Observers praised how the lace detailing enhanced rather than overwhelmed the overall impression, delivering a timeless elegance that respects tradition while feeling entirely personal. In the months that followed, Harriet was photographed in Beulah London attire at the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel, reinforcing the seamless integration of her style within the royal milieu





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