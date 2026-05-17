Harriet Wistrich: Policing Culture Needs Transformation, Discusses 'Believe Me' Series

Harriet Wistrich, a lawyer who helped victims of John Worboys successfully sue the Metropolitan police, discusses the need for transformation in policing culture and the ongoing challenges faced by rape victims in the criminal justice process. She also talks about the ITV series 'Believe Me' and its portrayal of the harrowing experiences of the victims and the police failings.

Harriet Wistrich, a prominent human rights lawyer, discussed the need for transformation in policing culture and the ongoing challenges faced by rape victims in the criminal justice process.

She played a crucial role in successfully challenging the Metropolitan police for failing to properly investigate rape allegations against John Worboys, one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders. The ITV series 'Believe Me' delves into the case of Worboys and the group of women who fought to get justice. The show portrays the harrowing experiences of the victims and highlights the police failings, which Harriet believes still require significant transformation





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John Worboys Metropolitan Police Rape Allegations Believe Me Policing Culture Rape Victims Legal Charity Centre For Women's Justice Phillipa Dunne This Morning Ken Mckay Rape Investigation Rape Prosecution Misogyny Within Policing Black Cap Rapist Harrowing Courageous Principles Transform Failures Scale Repeat Nature Individual Ones Dangerous Difficult To Trust Parole John Worboys Metropolitan Police Rape Allegations Believe Me Policing Culture Rape Victims Legal Charity Centre For Women's Justice Phillipa Dunne This Morning Ken Mckay Rape Investigation Rape Prosecution Misogyny Within Policing Black Cap Rapist Harrowing Courageous Principles Transform Failures Scale Repeat Nature Individual Ones Dangerous Difficult To Trust Parole

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