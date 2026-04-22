Harris Dickinson Soars in Bond Odds as Beatles Role Fuels Speculation

Actor Harris Dickinson is rapidly becoming a frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, with bookmakers significantly shortening his odds. This comes as he prepares to portray John Lennon in a new four-film series about The Beatles, adding to the excitement surrounding his career.

The search for the next James Bond continues to captivate fans and bookmakers alike, with actor Harris Dickinson rapidly ascending the list of potential candidates.

Just last week positioned at 9/1, Dickinson’s odds have dramatically shifted to 8/5, making him a strong contender to succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic 007. Currently, Callum Turner maintains a slight lead at 4/5, but the gap is narrowing, with all other actors trailing at odds of 5/1 or higher.

This surge in Dickinson’s popularity comes as he prepares for another significant role: portraying John Lennon in the highly anticipated four-film cinematic event about The Beatles, slated for release in 2028. The project promises a deep dive into the lives of the legendary band, with Dickinson joining a stellar cast including Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The films will uniquely adopt the perspective of each Beatle, charting their journey from humble beginnings in Liverpool to global superstardom and eventual dissolution. This unprecedented access to the Beatles’ story is thanks to the cooperation of surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as the families of John Lennon and George Harrison, who have granted rights for the first time.

The fluctuating odds reflect the intense speculation surrounding the next Bond, with Jacob Elordi recently gaining traction due to his performance in a new adaptation of Wuthering Heights, currently standing at 5/1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson follows at 6/1, while other names frequently mentioned include Idris Elba, Theo James, Jonathan Bailey, James Norton, and even Henry Cavill. The bookmakers’ predictions are constantly in flux, highlighting the difficulty in pinpointing a definitive successor to Craig.

Beyond the actors, the production side of the next Bond film is also taking shape. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed to helm the project, also taking on the role of executive producer alongside Tanya Lapointe. This marks a significant shift for the franchise, traditionally overseen by the Broccoli family since its inception in 1962.

However, the acquisition of Bond’s parent studio by Amazon in 2022, forming Amazon MGM Studios, has led to a handover of creative control after three decades. This change could potentially usher in a new era for the Bond films, allowing for greater creative freedom and exploration of different cinematic approaches. The Bond franchise has historically experienced periods of inactivity between installments. A six-year gap existed between Timothy Dalton’s final outing, Licence to Kill (1989), and Pierce Brosnan’s debut, GoldenEye (1995).

This precedent suggests that fans may have to exercise patience as the next chapter of the Bond saga unfolds. Meanwhile, Dickinson’s involvement in the Beatles project is generating considerable excitement. The films will feature a comprehensive supporting cast, including Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, and James Norton, reprising his role as Brian Epstein, the band’s manager.

Additional appearances will be made by Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey and Harry Lloyd as George Martin, the renowned record producer who collaborated with The Beatles on all their studio albums. The unique narrative structure, focusing on each Beatle’s individual experience, promises a fresh and intimate portrayal of the band’s extraordinary story.

As both the Bond and Beatles projects gain momentum, Harris Dickinson finds himself at the center of two of the most anticipated cinematic events in the coming years, solidifying his position as a rising star in the industry





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