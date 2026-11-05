Harrods Challenges Al-Fayed Family Estate Control Amid Abuse Claims

Harrods seeks to replace Mohamed Al-Fayed's family as executors of his estate, citing conflicts of interest in settling sexual abuse claims with hundreds of victims.

London's High Court heard that Heini Wathen-Fayed and her daughters Jasmine and Camilla Fayed are reluctant to disclose the full value of Mohamed Al-Fayed's estate while they attempt to resolve sexual abuse claims with hundreds of women. The department store retailer Harrods has formally applied to the High Court to be appointed as an independent executor, arguing that the family cannot objectively agree on settlements with the alleged victims.

Family Reluctance to Disclose Estate Value

Heini Wathen-Fayed, aged 71, and her daughters Jasmine, 45, and Camilla, 41, face removal as executors following a passing over application submitted by Harrods. The department store contends that the family's previous stance, where the widow expressed disbelief in the victims' claims, created a conflict of interest that prevents fair resolution. Although Ms Wathen-Fayed now accepts the veracity of the allegations, Harrods' barrister Penelope Reed KC argued this was a strategic shift rather than a genuine change of heart.

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Reed KC told Judge Karen Shuman that the family has been reluctant to provide complete information regarding the estate's assets. She suggested that the Fayeds, acting as administrators, are focused on maximizing the estate's value for themselves rather than facilitating timely compensation for survivors. The court was informed that the estate is valued between £111 million and £118 million, largely held in a British Virgin Islands holding company.

Disputed Control and Financial Details

Harrods claims to remain unclear on the relationship between the estate and Hyde Park Residence Ltd (HPRL), a UK company that the family's lawyers describe as entirely valueless with £20 million in debt. Submissions indicate that Mohamed Al-Fayed held nominee shares in HPRL, which were passed to Prestige Properties SA, a firm in Liechtenstein, after his death. Ms Wathen-Fayed served as a director of this firm until last year.

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The family's legal team accused Harrods of engaging in a fishing expedition to obtain more information through the courts, noting that all but one of their previous requests were rejected. They argued that the store is acting out of self-interest to recover compensation costs from the estate while posing as a crusader for the victims. Tracey Angus KC, representing Jasmine Fayed, stated that Harrods would be in immediate conflict if appointed to pay for new executors.

Ongoing Abuse Claims and Compensation Disputes

Following the death of Mohamed Al-Fayed in August 2023 at the age of 94, hundreds of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault, rape, and human trafficking. Harrods launched a redress scheme offering up to £385,000 to employees who reported abuse. While the scheme is now closed, 260 people engaged with it, and as of last month, 110 individuals had been compensated, with written submissions suggesting £6.1 million has been paid out.

However, more than 300 people, including those who rejected the scheme and those employed by Al-Fayed in other capacities, are seeking damages directly from the estate. The family's lawyers assert that the executors are working dispassionately with survivors and will seek court guidance when necessary, doing so at their own cost. They urged the court to dismiss the application, arguing that the estate is being managed properly.

Next Steps and Potential Outcomes

The judgment on whether the Fayeds will remain in control of the estate is scheduled for a later date. Heini Wathen-Fayed was seen leaving the High Court hurriedly in a taxi following the conclusion of the three-day hearing. The outcome will determine if an independent executor is appointed to handle the complex web of assets and claims, potentially impacting the speed and fairness of settlements for the alleged victims.

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If Harrods' application succeeds, the department store could gain significant influence over the distribution of the £111 million to £118 million estate. This move highlights the ongoing tension between the retailer's desire to limit liability and the survivors' demand for accountability and financial redress. The case underscores the complex legal battles that follow high-profile estates when historical abuse allegations surface posthumously.