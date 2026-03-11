Harrods seeks removal of Al Fayed widow and daughters as executors over £150m abuse claims

Harrods has asked the High Court to replace Mohamed Al Fayed's widow and daughters as executors of his £118m estate, citing a serious risk of insolvency from £150m in sexual abuse claims. The family disputes the claims and says the estate is solvent.

Harrods has applied to the High Court to remove Mohamed Al Fayed's widow and daughters as executors of his estate, arguing they cannot fairly handle compensation claims from more than 300 women he abused.

The department store wants Heini Wathen-Fayed and daughters Camilla and Jasmine Fayed replaced by independent lawyers. The hearing on Tuesday was the first time any proceedings related to the Al Fayed scandal have reached court. Both survivors of his abuse and his widow were in the courtroom. Harrods is also seeking money from the estate to help pay settlements to those abused by Al Fayed during his ownership of the store between 1985 and 2010.

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The estate faces claims worth at least £150 million, according to Harrods. The store says the estate is at risk of bankruptcy because it is worth only about £118 million. Lawyers for Harrods told the court the estate is at serious risk of insolvency. Penelope Reed KC, for Harrods, said the store has already paid £6.9 million to alleged victims and expects to pay more.

She argued there is a serious risk that the Al Fayed estate is insolvent. KP Law, which represents 270 women who allege they were sexually abused by Al Fayed, says the total value of their claims is about £150 million. Al Fayed died in 2023 at the age of 94, after hundreds of women came forward to accuse him of rape and serious sexual abuse.

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Ms Reed said executors who are beneficiaries of an estate are in a position of conflict because if the estate is insolvent they will not be entitled to funds from it. She said the executors have demonstrated they are unable to deal with the claims against the estate in an appropriate and objective way.

Ms Reed added that in her first statements to Harrods through her solicitors, Mrs Wathen-Fayed said she did not believe any of the allegations against her husband were true and that she would not support any settlement. Mrs Wathen-Fayed later said the statement did not represent her considered views, adding: So soon after my husband's death, I did not want even to consider the possibility that any of the claims could be true.

Ms Reed said it is not surprising that the executors as family members are unable to take a properly dispassionate view of claims of this nature against the estate. She added that while it is natural that the claims are upsetting to Heini, the prospect of having to share the details of their claims with members of the deceased's family is distressing to survivors.

Harrods Seeks Estate Funds For Settlements

In written submissions on behalf of Mrs Wathen-Fayed and Camilla Fayed, Stephen Moverley Smith KC said there was a stringent threshold for a court to replace the executors of an estate which has not been met. He said: This claim is entirely without foundation, it wholly fails to meet that threshold and should accordingly be dismissed. He said Harrods's only interest in the estate is a threatened claim that it has failed to bring and refused properly to particularise.

Mr Moverley Smith said Harrods has not explained why the estate should pay money towards the settlement of claims against the store. He said the majority of alleged victims oppose the application and the estate is engaging with them to settle claims. He added: There are no proper grounds to pass over the executors which would disrupt, and not assist, the administration of the estate.

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He said the executors are confident the estate is solvent and that the figure of £150 million in claims is inflated and will be substantially reduced by negotiation. He said: Although Heini initially and naturally expressed doubts about the veracity of the claims against her late husband, everything that has happened subsequently shows that the executors are ready, willing and able to resolve the claims properly, efficiently and consistent with their duties.

Family Executors Challenge Removal

In written submissions on behalf of Jasmine Fayed, Tracey Angus KC said that while her client had not initially opposed the appointment of independent executors, there had been a lack of information provided about the proposed candidates. She said Ms Fayed considers it essential claims are dealt with fairly and expeditiously and she believes this is being done.

Miss Angus said the estate is held in trust by Mrs Wathen-Fayed and is due to be passed on to Al Fayed's five children if they survive her. She said Al Fayed's son Omar is challenging an amendment to his father's will which replaced him as an executor with Jasmine Fayed. The court heard that Omar Fayed supports the appointment of an independent administrator and wishes to address the court later in the trial through a barrister.

The hearing is the first time that any proceedings related to the Al Fayed scandal have made it to court. Survivors are split on whether Al Fayed's surviving family should be removed. The majority of the 270 women represented by KP Law do not support the bid, while others do, including 60 women represented by Leigh Day, the High Court heard.

Survivors Attend First Court Hearing

The Finnish socialite and ex-model Heini Wathen-Fayed was among those sat in a stuffy and densely packed courtroom alongside abuse survivors and their supporters, some of whom stepped out during the hearing, visibly upset. Intense media interest in the case delayed proceedings by a quarter of an hour while a remote link was established for those standing at the edges of the room after the courtroom ran out of chairs.

Mohamed Al Fayed was pictured with his sons Omar and Karim, his wife Heini Wathen-Fayed and daughter Camilla Al Fayed at a party to celebrate 25 years as Harrods chairman in September 2010. His daughter Jasmine Al Fayed was seen waiting for a taxi outside Harrods in July 2008.