David Walliams faces sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women including teenager

Women allege David Walliams engaged in sexual misconduct and grooming, with one claiming she was sexually assaulted at age 15 and another saying she was pressured to share his bed at 18. Walliams denies all allegations.

David Walliams is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming, including claims from a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by the comedian when she was 15 years old.

The allegations were published after Walliams failed to block reporting through a High Court injunction against ITN and Guardian News and Media. One woman, referred to as Jade to protect her identity, alleges that Walliams kissed her in a Soho alleyway before driving her to his house in his Aston Martin when she was 15 and he was 36. She described the alleged encounter as sexual assault.

Also read Multiple women accuse David Walliams of sexual misconduct and grooming

Just moments before, the schoolgirl had allegedly confided in him at a cafe that she had been sexually abused when she was younger. Inside Walliams's home, Jade alleges the encounter took a turn. He then lifted my top up and sucked on my breast and tried to put my hand down his trousers, Jade alleged. She said Walliams had an erection at the time.

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Alleged Encounter When Woman Was 15

Jade said: I was not ready for sex. I did not want to do that, with him or with anyone. I did not want to be touched in that way at all. I mean, I was only a 15-year-old.

The actor, who was at the peak of his Little Britain fame at the time, allegedly replied that they should wait until Jade was 16 and encouraged her to stay in touch. Jade and Walliams met in the mid-2000s after she commented on his MySpace picture online, leading to messages being exchanged. A second woman, former model Lilly Creightmore, claims Walliams groomed her when she was 18 and pressured her to share a bed with him.

She told BBC Newsnight she is angry at his behaviour. Creightmore said she met Walliams when she was 18 and had a troubled home life, so she stayed with him in his flat where she slept on the sofa. She alleged Walliams, then 32, asked her to stay in his bed every night. She alleged that a month after they first met, Walliams told her she could move in with him and basically that she could be his flatmate.

She said: I felt instantly pressured to share a bed with him. In the evenings, he would sort of come and sit with me and stroke my leg. One night I think he put his head in my lap and sort of be like, are you sure you do not want to come and sleep in my bed with me? I had an inner strength like, no I am not attracted to you in that way.

Second Woman Claims Grooming and Pressure

I felt I was being manipulated. Creightmore continued: I am angry, I am suppressing it well, but just that this culture of older men in positions of power needs to go, needs to stop. They are abusing their positions, using young people and abusing young people, and people of any age of course. There are too many men in power still, that are doing this and they need to go.

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She said Walliams came into my periphery in 2002 when she would see him out in London. She claimed Walliams would make a point of letting me know that he had seen me, so he would sort of just stare at me, which I found quite peculiar. He had also seen her when she was on Channel 4 reality TV show Model Behaviour aged 16, according to the allegations first reported by ITV News and the Guardian.

Creightmore said she then went to a live recording of his BBC comedy show Little Britain with her mother when the first series was being produced for Radio 4. Lawyers for Walliams have said he saw Creightmore as a close friend and is mortified that she feels he was grooming her, which he denies. Walliams also denies targeting her because she was young and vulnerable and insists he did not say or do anything inappropriate.

Wider Reaction and Past Claims

The allegations have prompted wider discussion about Walliams's behaviour, with Jonathan Ross saying he is horrified by the claims. Ross had previously joked about the comedian going home with 15-year-olds in a room full of stars. A report has also revealed that Britain's Got Talent probed claims six years ago that Walliams was taking teenagers into his dressing room. Simon Cowell reportedly had a withering reaction to his old friend's downfall.

Separately, Walliams has been accused of molesting young men in a humiliating Hide The Sausage game during a stage show described as sickening. Police have urged women to come forward with information about Walliams. Jade told investigators she was not ready for sex and did not want to be touched in that way at all, emphasizing that she was only 15 years old at the time of the alleged assault.