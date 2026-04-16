Harry and Meghan Arrive in Sydney Amidst Personal Revelations and Commercial Engagements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Sydney, concluding their Australian tour. The couple, who have spoken candidly about facing intense online trolling and Prince Harry's strained relationship with royal life due to his mother's death, are set for a blend of charitable and high-profile commercial events, including a lucrative appearance by Meghan at a women's retreat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Sydney , marking the final leg of their four-day Australian tour. Emerging from a Qantas jet after previous stops in Melbourne and Canberra, the couple displayed radiant smiles and enthusiastic waves. Their arrival in Sydney followed a day filled with deeply personal reflections. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she has endured being the most trolled woman globally on social media.

Prince Harry, speaking about his late mother, confessed that her death profoundly shaped his decision to step away from royal duties, stating that the role ultimately killed her. Despite the emotional tenor of their earlier comments in Melbourne, Sydney saw a cheerful reunion. The Duke and Duchess opted to bypass the jet bridge, exiting the aircraft directly onto the tarmac and into a waiting vehicle, a privilege not afforded to other passengers. Meghan affectionately held Harry’s hand as they proceeded, eliciting a smile from the Prince, and both waved warmly to waiting fans. Friday's itinerary includes a high-profile appearance by Meghan at the women-only 'Her Best Life' retreat, hosted at a luxury hotel on Coogee Beach. The retreat, with tickets priced as high as $3,199 AUD (£1,400), offers attendees the chance for a table photograph with the Duchess for an additional fee. While Meghan's exact appearance fee remains undisclosed, it is rumored to be substantial, potentially in the region of $250,000. Critics have voiced concerns that the couple may be leveraging their royal connections for financial gain in Australia, viewing the tour as an opportunity to "cash in" through a blend of charitable events and lucrative private engagements. However, away from commercial ventures, the Sussexes are scheduled to participate in a sailing activity on Sydney Harbour with Invictus Games community members, engaging with past competitors. Their Australian visit is set to conclude on Friday with attendance at a rugby match between the New South Wales Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at Allianz Stadium. They are expected to fly back to Los Angeles over the weekend to rejoin their children, Archie and Lilibet. Harry's candid declaration about his reluctance to be a working royal, citing its detrimental effect on his mother, came shortly after Meghan’s own emotional account of enduring a decade of online harassment and being the world's most trolled individual. These highly personal revelations occurred on the third day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour. Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne Park, an event costing $1,000 per attendee, Harry articulated feelings of being lost, betrayed, and powerless throughout his life. He admitted to having ignored these feelings for many years until his departure from his royal responsibilities and subsequent move to the United States with Meghan. He suggested this path aligns with what his mother, Princess Diana, would have wished for him. Harry recounted, 'After my mum died just before my 13th birthday, I was like: ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role wherever this is headed, I don’t like it.’ It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually, I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective.' The couple's exit from the plane differed from that of other passengers, as they were escorted to a waiting vehicle via the tarmac. Ground staff observed their departure, with Harry engaging in conversation with a bodyguard while Meghan appeared to be smiling. Both individuals carried their luggage, with Meghan holding a handbag. The entire team accompanying the Sussexes seemed to be in high spirits, anticipating their final day in Australia. Earlier in the day, at Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology, the couple addressed students about the perils of social media and its adverse effects on mental well-being, encouraging them to remain resilient. Meghan shared her personal struggles, stating, 'And I can speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way.' She elaborated, 'For now, ten years, every day for ten years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. I'm still here.' This candid disclosure followed an incident where a reporter attempting to take a selfie blocked Meghan's path on Melbourne's Scar Tree Walk, which visibly displeased Prince Harry





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