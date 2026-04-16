Harry and Meghan Land in Sydney Amidst Personal Revelations and Financial Scrutiny

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Sydney for the final day of their Australian tour. The couple has recently shared deeply personal stories about online bullying and Harry's complex relationship with royal duties, while also facing scrutiny over their commercial engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Sydney , marking the final leg of their four-day Australian tour. The couple exuded happiness, waving enthusiastically as they disembarked from a Qantas flight. Their arrival followed engagements in Melbourne and Canberra, where they had shared deeply personal reflections on their lives. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she had endured a decade of online bullying, describing herself as the most trolled person globally.

Prince Harry spoke candidly about how the death of his mother, Princess Diana, had solidified his decision to step away from royal duties, stating the role had metaphorically killed her. Despite these emotional disclosures, their demeanor upon landing in Sydney was notably cheerful. Opting to bypass the usual jet bridge, the Sussexes exited the aircraft via the tarmac and proceeded directly to a waiting vehicle, accompanied by security. Meghan affectionately held Harry's hand, prompting a smile from the Prince as they waved to awaiting fans. Friday's itinerary includes a high-profile appearance by Meghan at the women-only Her Best Life retreat on Coogee Beach, with premium tickets fetching up to $3,199 AUD. While Meghan's speaking fee remains undisclosed, it is rumored to be substantial, potentially in the region of $250,000. Critics have voiced concerns that the couple might be leveraging their royal connections for financial gain in Australia, characterizing their schedule as a blend of charitable endeavors and lucrative private engagements. Beyond commercial events, the Sussexes are scheduled to participate in a sailing activity on Sydney Harbour with Invictus Games participants and attend a rugby match between the New South Wales Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at the Allianz Stadium. Their departure for Los Angeles, to reunite with their children Archie and Lilibet, is anticipated over the weekend. The Sydney arrival occurred just hours after Prince Harry's public statement about his aversion to working royal life, a sentiment he linked directly to his mother's tragic fate. Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, Harry recounted feeling lost and powerless for years before ultimately deciding to renounce his royal responsibilities and relocate to the United States with Meghan. He suggested this path would have aligned with his mother's wishes. He quoted, 'After my mum died just before my 13th birthday, I was like: ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role wherever this is headed, I don’t like it,’ he said. ‘It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually, I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective.’ Earlier in the day, at Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology, the couple addressed students on the perils of social media and its impact on mental well-being, urging them to cultivate resilience. Meghan shared her personal experience, stating, 'For now, ten years, every day for ten years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world.' She added defiantly, 'I'm still here.' This candid sharing followed an incident in Melbourne where a reporter attempting to take a selfie reportedly blocked Meghan's path, visibly irking her husband





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