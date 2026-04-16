Harry and Meghan Land in Sydney Amidst Tour's Emotional Revelations and Commercial Engagements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Sydney, concluding their Australian tour with a mix of charitable events and high-profile, financially lucrative appearances. The couple's arrival follows deeply personal accounts from both individuals regarding their struggles with public scrutiny and the profound impact of past trauma on their royal roles. Meghan described herself as the most trolled person globally, while Harry linked the pressures of royal life to the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The tour's final days in Sydney will feature Meghan's participation in a high-priced women's retreat and a visit to the Invictus community, before concluding with a rugby match.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Sydney, marking the final stages of their four-day Australian tour. The couple disembarked from a Qantas flight, smiling and waving to onlookers. Their arrival in Sydney follows a period in Melbourne and Canberra since they touched down in Australia earlier in the week.

The domestic evening flight brought them to the city, where they appeared visibly pleased to be on the ground after a day characterized by highly personal revelations about their lives. The Duchess of Sussex shared her experience of being subjected to intense online harassment, stating she has been 'the most trolled woman in the world' on social media. Prince Harry, in turn, spoke candidly about how the death of his mother profoundly shaped his decision to step away from his royal duties, expressing that the role itself felt like it had 'killed' her. Despite these deeply emotional disclosures made in Melbourne, their demeanor upon landing in Sydney was one of cheerfulness and engagement. The Sussexes, upon exiting the aircraft, were afforded a special arrangement, bypassing the usual jet bridge to exit directly onto the tarmac and into a waiting vehicle. Meghan was observed holding Harry's hand, eliciting a smile from him, and both enthusiastically waved to supporters. Their schedule in Sydney includes a notable money-making appearance for Meghan at the women-only 'Her Best Life' retreat, to be held at a five-star hotel on Coogee Beach. The price of tickets for this event ranges up to $3,199 AUD, with premium packages offering a table photo opportunity with the Duchess. While Meghan's exact appearance fee remains undisclosed, it has been described as substantial, reportedly in the vicinity of $250,000. Critics have voiced concerns that the couple may be leveraging their royal connections to profit from their Australian engagements, with the itinerary blending charitable activities with commercially driven events, leading to accusations of using the country as an 'ATM.' Beyond these commercial ventures, Harry and Meghan are scheduled to participate in a sailing activity on Sydney Harbour with members of the Invictus community, engaging with past competitors. The tour will conclude with their attendance at a rugby match between the New South Wales Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at Allianz Stadium. They are expected to depart Sydney over the weekend to return to Los Angeles and be reunited with their children, Archie and Lilibet. This arrival in Sydney occurred mere hours after Prince Harry articulated his long-held aversion to being a working royal, a sentiment he attributed to the destructive impact it had on his mother. This declaration followed Meghan's own frank account to Australian fans about enduring a decade of online bullying, culminating in her being labeled the 'most trolled person in the entire world.' These intensely personal and emotionally charged statements were made on the third day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour. Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne Park, an event with an entry fee of $1,000 per person, Harry conveyed feelings of being 'lost, betrayed, or completely powerless' throughout his life. He admitted to having a prolonged period of denial, keeping his 'head in the sand for years and years,' until he ultimately renounced his royal role and relocated to the United States with Meghan. He further suggested that this path aligned with what his late mother, Princess Diana, would have desired for him. He recounted, 'After my mum died just before my 13th birthday, I was like: 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it,' he said. 'It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually, I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? 'And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective.' The couple's departure from the plane was facilitated by an alternative exit compared to other passengers, allowing them to proceed directly to a waiting vehicle from the tarmac, bypassing the jet bridge. This arrangement was overseen by airport personnel. Ground staff observed as the Sussexes were escorted towards a waiting 4x4. Harry was seen in conversation with his bodyguard, while Meghan appeared to be smiling. Both Harry and Meghan carried their personal luggage. The entire entourage seemed enthusiastic about their presence in Sydney. Earlier in the day, the couple engaged with students at Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology, addressing the significant risks associated with social media and its detrimental effects on mental well-being. They encouraged the students to cultivate resilience. Meghan articulated a personal connection to these issues, stating, 'And I can speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way.' She elaborated on her own experiences, revealing, 'For now, ten years, every day for ten years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world.' The Duchess concluded her remarks on this subject with a defiant statement: 'I'm still here.' This candid disclosure followed an incident in Melbourne's Scar Tree Walk where a reporter approached Meghan for a selfie, causing Prince Harry to display visible annoyance as her path was momentarily obstructed





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