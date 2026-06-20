Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a trip to the United Kingdom in July with their children, a reversal from Harry's repeated assertions that the country is unsafe for his family. Despite past court battles over security and public statements emphasizing danger, the couple may now meet with King Charles, though Prince William is not expected to be involved. The motivations behind this shift are debated, with speculation ranging from family considerations to business pressures on Meghan's brand. The reported visit raises questions about the Sussexes' authenticity and their standing within the royal family and British public.

Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a trip to the United Kingdom in July with their children, despite Harry's longstanding claims that the country is unsafe for his family.

This potential visit marks a significant shift from his previous statements. In February 2022, Harry's lawyer told the London High Court that he 'does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021.

' He reiterated these concerns to ITV in July 2024, stating, 'It's still dangerous... all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. ' He even detailed specific threats, saying, 'And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country.

' To the BBC in May 2025, after losing a court battle over taxpayer-funded security, he said, 'I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. ' Yet now, according to multiple outlets, the couple may return. Reports indicate that King Charles has not agreed to fund their security, as clarified by the Daily Mail's Rebecca English.

She also notes that the Sussexes have been offered royal accommodations but have not yet responded, though a meeting with the King might occur. Notably, any meeting would exclude Prince William. The sudden change in stance raises questions about what has prompted this apparent reversal. Observers note the duality in Harry and Meghan's public narrative: one of independence and rising above the monarchy, the other of lingering resentment and the revelation of royal secrets through books, documentaries, and interviews.

Which narrative will they present during this visit? Critics argue that the couple may be unaware of how unwelcome they are perceived by many in the UK.

A source close to Harry told News.com.au that while the King's potential opportunity to see his grandchildren is positive, Harry remains fixated on grievances, stating, 'It's been a real point of great sadness - for Harry especially - that he's been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family.

' This characterization of perpetual gloom contrasts with earlier images of Harry appearing disoriented, such as when he mistakenly rang strangers' doorbells. Regarding Meghan, her documented disdain for the UK and the royal family is highlighted by statements from her associate Omid Scobie in his book Endgame, which claimed she 'never wants to set foot in England again.

' Such contradictions undermine their authenticity. One theory suggests Meghan's business venture, As Ever, which sells jarred jams, tea bags, and flower sprinkles, is facing significant unsold inventory, potentially leading to a loss of over $5 million. Her recent appearance at a speech outside the UN in Geneva reportedly drew a sparse crowd, underscoring reputational challenges. This could be motivating a strategic return to the UK for attention or reconciliation, though the couple's reception remains uncertain





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