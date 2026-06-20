Harry and Meghan to bring children to see King Charles and visit Diana's grave at Althorp

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to bring their children to meet King Charles during a trip to Britain next month, and may also visit Althorp to pay tribute to Princess Diana, prompting the estate to close to the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to bring their children to see King Charles for the first time in four years. And they may also make a poignant visit to pay tribute to their late grandmother when they travel to Britain from California next month.

I can disclose that Althorp, the stately home where Princess Diana grew up, is to be closed to the public for two days while Prince Harry and Meghan are in the country with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

'This is highly unusual,' a source familiar with the Althorp estate tells me. 'Once the house is open to visitors, it's not usually closed. ' The Northamptonshire estate run by Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, is open to the public for only two months of the year: July and August. If the family do visit, it would give Diana's grandchildren the opportunity to visit her grave for the first time.

The princess is buried on an island in an ornamental lake in the gardens of Althorp. Harry rowed Meghan in a boat to the island when they stayed at Althorp in 2022 on the 25th anniversary of his mother's death in a car crash in Paris.

Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp (currently run by her brother Earl Spencer), is to be closed to the public for two days while Prince Harry and Meghan are in the UK 'At long last I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet Mum,' Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare, published the following year. After Harry placed flowers on her grave, he left his wife alone.

'When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone. ' Earl Spencer invited his sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, to join them on that occasion so that the Sussexes could spend time with Harry's aunts. Harry and Meghan are coming to Britain to publicise the Invictus Games, which are due to take place in July 2027 in Birmingham, an hour's drive from Althorp





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Prince Harry Meghan Markle King Charles Princess Diana Althorp Invictus Games Royal Family

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