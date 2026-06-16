Harry Judd's Live Radio Slip-Up and Family's Neurodiversity Journey

McFly's Harry Judd suffers a cringeworthy on-air mistake on Magic Radio, accidentally saying sex instead of success. The incident coincides with his wife Izzy's announcement about launching a podcast for parents of neurodivergent children, and his own recent hospital visit after a gardening accident.

McFly drummer Harry Judd , 40, experienced an awkward live radio moment on Tuesday while filling in for Gok Wan on Magic Radio . During the broadcast, Judd accidentally said sex instead of success while discussing his personal achievements, leading to a flushed and flustered response from him and laughter from co-host Harriet Scott.

The slip-up quickly went viral, showcasing a relatable human error from the celebrity. Judd, who is happily married to musician Izzy Judd, has been open about family life. The couple share three children, Lola, 10, Kit, nine, and Lockie, four, and have been together for 20 years, married for 13. Izzy, a former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist with her string quartet Escala, has been candid about parenting a neurodivergent child.

She announced on Instagram the launch of a new podcast, Let's Talk Neurodivergent Kids, to support other families navigating similar challenges, describing the journey as overwhelming and all-consuming. Additionally, Harry Judd revealed a separate personal incident, having been rushed to hospital after a gardening accident that resulted in a finger injury requiring emergency stitches. These combined stories highlight both the lighthearted and serious sides of the Judd family's recent public updates





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Harry Judd Mcfly Magic Radio Izzy Judd Neurodivergent Parenting Podcast Gardening Accident

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