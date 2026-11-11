Harry Kane will make his 126th England appearance against Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, surpassing Peter Shilton's record of 125 caps. The Bayern Munich striker has scored 91 goals for his country.

Harry Kane will become the most-capped men's player in England history when he makes his 126th appearance against Croatia in the Nations League at Wembley on Thursday (19:45 GMT).

The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored 91 goals in 125 appearances for his country, will surpass goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who won 125 caps between 1970 and 1990. It's not about me - it's about the team, said Kane about his landmark moment. I love coming to every England camp, I love playing every game and representing the country in the best way possible. England boss Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to Kane when announcing his squad last week.

Also read Harry Kane: Ballon d'Or winner set for Wembley celebration of England record

Kane's Debut and Hodgson's Praise

He wins the Ballon d'Or, and deservedly so, and in the next game for England he gets the all-time record with 126 matches, Tuchel said. Back in 2015, Roy Hodgson was England manager when a 21-year-old Kane scored 79 seconds into his international debut against Lithuania. It's great when fairytales come true, Hodgson said at the time. Let's hope it's the start of a good and long England career for him.

Kane has served five different England managers. As well as Hodgson and current boss Tuchel, Kane won 81 of his 125 caps under Gareth Southgate, played for Lee Carsley when he was interim boss in 2024, and appeared in Sam Allardyce's sole match in charge in 2016. It was Southgate who recognised Kane's leadership skills and handed him the England captaincy for the first time in 2017, even though Kane was not captain of Tottenham at the time.

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Leadership and Early Aspirations

I want people with leadership qualities who are respected by the group, and capable of stepping forward at the right moments and handling responsibility, said Southgate. Kane fell in love with football from an early age. Aged five, he wrote about his ambition to become a footballer in a school project. Weekends and holidays were spent playing football in his local Ridgeway Park with his dad Patrick and brother Charlie.

At Larkswood Primary School, Kane and his friends would play football in the playground - where they were only allowed to use tennis balls. By then, the future England captain was playing for Sunday league team Ridgeway Rovers - whose former players included David Beckham, Kane's idol growing up. Former Manchester United midfielder Beckham, who won 115 England caps between 1996 and 2009, was playing for Real Madrid when Kane was at Chingford Foundation School.

He had sent a Real Madrid shirt back to our secondary school, added Kane. Seeing Beckham's shirt hanging there growing up and knowing he grew up in the same surroundings as I did was a source of great motivation. Aged 12, Kane remembers the heartache of going out on penalties to Portugal in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup under Sven-Goran Eriksson and failing to qualify for Euro 2008 under Steve McClaren.

During most major tournaments we would go to the pub to watch England, with the beer garden and the screen, said Kane. We loved England, we loved watching England and we were big England fans. I remember many tears being shed after we went out on penalties and things like that. Kane's former Tottenham and England team-mate Joe Hart recalled his first impressions of the striker.

My reaction when he first came into the England squad was: Alright, who is this guy? Hart told BBC Sport of the young Tottenham striker called up after scoring 26 goals in 42 league and cup games in 2014-15.

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Hart's Reaction to Kane's Rise

Then I was like: Oh OK, he's good! Then he kept coming back and my reaction was: Flipping heck, he's getting better! I went to Tottenham during Covid and it got to the point in training where he was that good that I wasn't even diving for his shots, Hart added. I was thinking: I adore you, but you are frustrating the life out of me.

He's never particularly relied on pace. It's all about his thought process and his brain and how he calculates the game. Kane's 91 goals for his country include 58 with his right foot, 15 with the left and 18 headers, with three from outside the box. Twenty-six have come from the penalty spot.

Pursuit of Elusive Major Trophy

The Three Lions have won 83, drawn 22 and lost 20 of the 125 games Kane has appeared in. Despite individual awards and back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, Kane has yet to inspire his country to a major trophy. He will be approaching 35 when England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland co-host Euro 2028. He aged, but he got better too, like red wine, Lothar Matthaus, West Germany's 1990 World Cup-winning captain, told BBC Sport.

Kane, who has had to adapt his game to stay at the top level, is certainly not ready to talk publicly about retirement dates while he is still only 33. My numbers are as high as ever, and I've recently reached a new top speed in a game against Borussia Dortmund, Kane said recently. I'm going to keep pushing and see what else is possible.

Kane's story - the model student and family man who married his childhood sweetheart and became an England great - serves as a reminder to pupils at his old school to never give up on their dreams. Mental health charity Mind and Haven House Children's Hospice also had their logos on Leyton Orient's two change shirts as part of a deal.

I was born and brought up only a couple of miles from Orient's stadium and I'm really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start, said Kane at the time. It also gives me a platform to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care.