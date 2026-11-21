Bayern Munich faces a severe crisis as Harry Kane suffers a ligament tear. The Ballon d'Or winner misses the Champions League and England duties alongside Olise.

Bayern Munich has encountered a significant personnel crisis after Harry Kane suffered a severe ankle ligament tear during a match against FC Koln. The England captain will be sidelined for several months, dealing a massive blow to the Bavarian club's ambitions.

Kane Suffers Ankle Injury During Koln Match

Harry Kane sustained the injury in the 20th minute while attempting to reach a deflected cross from Michael Olise. Koln defender Joel Schmied made contact with Kane's left leg during his follow-through, causing the striker to clutch his leg in pain before limping off with medical staff.

Also read Harry Kane issues Champions League battle cry as Bayern Munich target ultimate European glory

Medical examinations confirmed the severity of the damage, with Sporting Director Max Eberl estimating a recovery period of approximately three months. This timeline places Kane's return well into the new year, effectively ending his participation in the current Champions League league phase.

Olise Also Ruled Out With Foot Bruise

The situation at Bayern Munich has worsened with the absence of Michael Olise, who was substituted at halftime due to a bruised forefoot. The duo of Kane and Olise have been instrumental this season, accounting for 41 per cent of the team's total goals.

Advertisement

The loss of these two key attackers leaves a massive void in the squad. Head coach Vincent Kompany acknowledged that world-class players of this caliber cannot be easily replaced, emphasizing the need for the remaining squad to elevate their performance levels.

Kompany Calls for Unity Amid Injury Crisis

Bayern Munich is already operating without several crucial first-team players, including Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, and Alphonso Davies. Kompany stressed the importance of mental strength, stating that the team must bring its best mentality to overcome these mounting fitness issues.

The manager urged the available players to deliver incredible performances despite potentially lacking experience with this level of pressure. He expressed confidence in the club's history of turning difficult situations into strengths through collective effort.

Impact on Champions League and England Duties

Kane's absence means he is almost certain to miss the remaining four league phase matches in the Champions League. His potential return is scheduled to coincide with the start of the European knockout stages in February, though this remains uncertain.

Advertisement

On the international front, the England national team is hoping Kane recovers in time for the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Norway in late March. The team struggled creatively in the match against FC Koln, managing only one shot on target after Kane departed, relying on Nathaniel Brown to equalize Mikey Moore's early opener.