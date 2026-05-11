Harry Kane signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2029

England captain Harry Kane has signed a new Bayern Munich contract until 2029. The 33-year-old striker was in the final 12 months of his previous deal and says he is keen to win more titles with the club.

England captain and Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich that runs until 2029. The 33-year-old striker was in the final 12 months of the four-year deal he signed after his £86m move from Tottenham in 2023.

Kane scored a club record 61 goals in 51 games last season as Bayern completed a league and cup double. His new contract secures his future at Bayern until shortly before his 36th birthday and ensures he will remain with the club through Euro 2028 and to within a year of the 2030 World Cup. I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich, said Kane.

Also read Harry Kane Plans to Donate Ballon d'Or to Bayern Munich Museum

Kane Expresses Happiness At Bayern Munich

We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay.

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I'm now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club, he added. Kane scored 73 goals in 65 matches for England and Bayern in 2025-26 and was crowned the world's best male player at the Ballon d'Or. He is the first Bundesliga player to win the Ballon d'Or since 1996.

Having never previously won a major trophy with club or country, he has now lifted five with Bayern and won a host of individual accolades, including Bundesliga player of the season in 2024-25. In addition to last season's league and cup double, Kane won the 2024-25 Bundesliga with Bayern along with the 2025 and 2026 Franz Beckenbauer Supercups. This season he has scored 12 goals for Bayern, taking him to 156 in 161 games.

England Record Breaker Aims For More Titles

Kane is England men's record scorer and in September equalled Peter Shilton's record of 125 England caps. He scored six goals at this summer's World Cup to become England's all-time leading scorer in the competition with 14 goals in 18 games. When Kane moved to Germany he said he wanted to prove myself at the highest level.

The Leytonstone-born forward remains 47 goals short of equalling Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 and extending his deal in Germany decreases his chances of returning to break that mark. We're absolutely delighted, because with Harry Kane we have the Ballon d'Or winner on the pitch - a team player, a leader, the best all-round striker in the world, said Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund.

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Club Boss Praises Kane As Team Leader

We all benefit from his qualities as a player and as a person, day in, day out. FC Bayern thrives on players who never stop giving their all, even when they have already achieved the greatest of goals, Freund added.