Harry Kane tops England caps as debate on greatest players continues

Harry Kane is now England's most-capped men's player and record goalscorer, prompting a ranking of the Three Lions' greatest ever players. The list covers ten names from Gordon Banks to David Beckham, weighing ability, impact and longevity.

Harry Kane is now England's most-capped men's player as well as his country's record goalscorer. Harder to quantify is where those achievements place him among the Three Lions' greatest ever players.

This is a tricky debate with so many variables and a timescale as old as the game itself. To my mind it is not merely a determination of a player's individual ability but also a measure of their impact upon the nation's psyche. Ballon d'Or winners Stanley Matthews, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen would surely have a shout if the criteria was such. So would genius technicians such as Glenn Hoddle, Chris Waddle and John Barnes.

Also read Harry Kane Breaks England Appearance Record in Nations League Victory Over Croatia

Criteria For England Greatest Players

Likewise, if any England boss managed to extract the best from Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, they would surely be making a classic late dart from midfield. But to qualify as one of the greatest England players of all time, you need that ability combined with an impactful overall contribution. That means memorable moments and an element of longevity in a Three Lions shirt.

It might be controversial then to leave out Geoff Hurst, who produced the most recognisable performance in England history. The man he replaced, Jimmy Greaves, would be a shoo-in were it not for injury earlier in the tournament. It is also hard to rank those whose best football came outside major tournaments and before the dawn of continental competitions. See Eddie Hapgood, Tom Finney, Nat Lofthouse and Dixie Dean among others. 10.

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David Beckham. Spice Boy. Celebrity. Galactico.

David Beckham Iconic England Impact

There is no argument David Beckham is one of the most iconic England players of all time, but he backed it up on the pitch too. Beckham was the face of the Three Lions for a generation. To his credit he overcame the vicious fallout of his red card against Argentina in 1998. At times he seemed to single-handedly carry England.

Most notably he scored a 93rd-minute free-kick against Greece to qualify for the 2002 World Cup. His former team-mate Gary Neville called him the most influential player out of England in transforming football. It is true. On top of 115 caps, Beckham was part of Manchester United's 1999 Treble-winning outfit, finishing Ballon d'Or runner-up, before joining Real Madrid. 9.

Paul Gascoigne. There is arguably no England star fans forged an emotional attachment with more than Gazza. They cried with him in 1990, rejoiced in his spectacular effort against Scotland and desperately willed him to connect during that Euro 96 semi-final defeat by Germany. Gascoigne won 57 caps and scored 10 goals.

At his peak he was captivating, transcending football as a cultural phenomenon during the summers of 1990 and 1996, having joined a star-studded Serie A between those tournaments. Creative, unpredictable, vulnerable. He was a loveable but flawed genius. He suffered long-term injuries as England missed out on the World Cup in the USA, but helped the Three Lions qualify for France 98 before being dropped from the final squad, famously wrecking boss Glenn Hoddle's office. 8.

Billy Wright Defensive England Greatness

Billy Wright. Goalscorers often grab the headlines but I have tried to credit players across positions and eras. From a defensive point of view Ashley Cole, arguably England's best-ever full-back, was close to making it. Instead it is the great Billy Wright, the first men's player to surpass a century of international caps, including a remarkable 70 successive appearances over eight years.

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Wright captained his country on 90 occasions, a joint-record recently broken by Kane. He took in three World Cups with impressive longevity for his era. He was a true one-club man, winning three league titles, the FA Cup and becoming unofficial world champions with Wolves in 1954, helping inspire the birth of the European Cup, while finishing Ballon d'Or runner-up to Alfredo di Stefano in 1957. 7. Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham England Emerging Talent

It feels a little premature to include a 23-year-old with the bulk of his England career ahead of him, but that shows the impact Jude Bellingham has already made for England and Real Madrid. A Champions League winner, the midfielder has also appeared at four major tournaments for the Three Lions, becoming the youngest player to do so at the delayed Euro 2020, aged 17.

His role in helping carry England to the final two years ago and a third-place finish at last summer's World Cup really make him stand out. Bellingham has delivered those moments a nation collectively remembers. The last-gasp overhead kick against Slovakia in 2024, a quickfire double at the Azteca against Mexico this summer and a 93rd-minute quarter-final winner against Norway.

His seven goals at this World Cup were more than any previous Three Lions player in a single edition, the solo effort against France a thing of beauty. The former Birmingham and Dortmund man does not turn 24 until June but has already collected 61 England caps and netted 14 times. As Roy Keane put it, Bellingham has the potential to be one of the greatest of all time. 6. Wayne Rooney.

In terms of natural ability, Wayne Rooney is among England's greatest ever talents. Bursting on to the scene at Euro 2004 as an electric 18-year-old, having become England's youngest player and scorer the previous year, convinced fans and media the teen sensation could carry the Three Lions to glory in Portugal. He bounced World Cup winner Lilian Thuram around in England's opener against France in a glimpse of his precocious strength, before scoring twice against both Switzerland and Croatia.

Who knows how far England would have gone had Rooney not been injured against Portugal in the quarter-final? He was unable to replicate the impact of his first Euros, with a red card at World Cup 2006, suspension for the Euro 2012 group stage and seven goals across six major tournaments. But he was an all-rounder who brought more than just goals.

Rooney also won it all with Manchester United, becoming the club's all-time top scorer, and finished his 15-year England career with 53 goals from 120 caps. 5. Gordon Banks. There has to be a place for a goalkeeper, and Gordon Banks is the safest pair of hands. A World Cup winner in 1966, his save from Pele four years later against Brazil is one of the most iconic of all time. Pele called him a goalkeeper of rare quality.