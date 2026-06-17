Harry Kane Urges England to Play Without Regrets in World Cup Opener Against Croatia

England captain Harry Kane has called on the Three Lions to embrace fearless, attacking football as they begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia. Kane stresses the importance of leaving no regrets, drawing from his own experiences and the recent success of many squad members. Manager Thomas Tuchel also promises a brave, focused performance as England seek to prove they can beat a top-ranked opponent.

Harry Kane has urged England to embrace a fearless attacking approach as they prepare to begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia . The England captain emphasized the importance of playing without regrets, stating that the only true remorse after a tournament is not giving one's all.

He reflected on past experiences, including missing a penalty in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final, but stressed that he would rather exit the competition having expressed his full potential than hold back. Kane believes his personal calmness has improved, partly due to winning silverware this season, and he noted that many of his teammates have also experienced success at club level, which will bolster the team's confidence.

He acknowledged that new manager Thomas Tuchel has intensified preparations, describing his passionate meetings and the growing intensity as the tournament approaches. While urging patience if England do not start perfectly, Kane highlighted the shift toward a more positive mindset around the squad. Thousands of England supporters have gathered in Dallas, Texas, ahead of the opening match, creating a vibrant atmosphere despite the high costs of travel.

Their enthusiasm sets the stage for a crucial game against Croatia, a familiar foe. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel declared that England must prove they can defeat a top-ranked nation under his leadership. Although the Three Lions have yet to win against a top-20 FIFA-ranked team in their three previous attempts-including losses to Senegal and Japan and a draw with Uruguay-Tuchel is confident that a better version of the team will appear once competitive action begins.

He dismissed concerns about experimenting, promising a focused and brave performance that leverages the attacking strengths of players such as Kane, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke. The front four is set to start at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium, with Tuchel believing that an active, courageous style aligns with how his players operate at club level and will help create energy and a connection with fans.

The narrative also addressed the importance of national pride, with Tuchel's stance on singing the English anthem subtly underscoring the team's unity. As the squad aims to overcome past setbacks and make a deep run, the balance between attacking flair and tactical discipline will be tested. The opening match against Croatia, ranked 11th in the world, carries significant weight, not only for the points but also for setting the tone of England's campaign.

Both Kane and Tuchel spoke of freedom, bravery, and giving everything, signaling a collective desire to shed any psychological barriers that may have hindered previous generations. With a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned leadership, England hopes to translate individual club success into international triumph, starting with a statement performance in Dallas





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Harry Kane England World Cup Croatia Thomas Tuchel Football Three Lions Attack Fearless Tournament Dallas AT&T Stadium

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