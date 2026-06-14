Harry Maguire Embraces Luxury Holiday Amid England Euro 2024 Omission Controversy

Harry Maguire enjoys a lavish helicopter ride in St Tropez with wife Fern after being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad, prompting family outrage and manager Thomas Tuchel's explanation.

Harry Maguire is making the most of his extended summer break following his surprising omission from England's Euro 2024 squad. The Manchester United centre-back had been considered a strong contender for Thomas Tuchel 's first tournament in charge, but was left out when the 26-man squad was announced last week.

The decision sparked an emotional reaction from his family, with his wife Fern expressing she was 'beyond devastated' on social media, and his mother Zoe tweeting that she was 'absolutely disgusted.

' His brothers also voiced their criticism, calling it 'the worst decision I've ever seen' and a 'shambles. ' Despite the family's public outrage, Maguire himself maintained a level-headed response, stating he was 'shocked and gutted' but proud of his England career and wishing the team well. Confirming his absence, he noted, 'I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had.

' Rather than dwell on the setback, Maguire jetted off for a luxury holiday with his wife Fern. The couple enjoyed a lavish helicopter ride over St Tropez in the South of France, where they were photographed looking relaxed and in good spirits. Fern showcased her figure in a black bikini and zebra print top during the aerial excursion, and later stunned in a brown and white polka dot bikini peeking through a figure-hugging brown dress at a restaurant.

Maguire kept a low profile in a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a white shirt. This getaway follows another family holiday in Barbados earlier in the month, where Maguire even played a round of golf with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before the Everton star joined the training camp. Manager Thomas Tuchel defended his squad selection in his first press conference, acknowledging the scrutiny surrounding several decisions.

He explained his philosophy, stating, 'It's not necessarily the best and most talented player (who is picked). It's the best team.

' His choices included omitting in-form players like Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold, while including experienced wildcards such as Jordan Henderson and Ivan Toney. The omission of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer also drew attention. Maguire, a stalwart for England since the 2018 World Cup, had expected to feature after a solid season with Manchester United.

The player and his family's public support for each other highlights the personal disappointment, but Maguire's holiday demeanor suggests he is already focusing on the future, both with his club and potentially with England under Tuchel's new regime. Harry and Fern, childhood sweethearts who married in France in 2022, share two daughters, Lillie Saint and Piper Rose. Maguire's younger sister, Daisy, also publicly backed him on Instagram, writing 'Crazy decision. Keep your head up.

' The entire episode underscores the intense emotions tied to international selection and the fine line between form, fitness, and a manager's tactical vision. As England prepare for their opening match against Croatia on June 17, the fallout from the squad announcement continues to be debated among fans and pundits alike





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Harry Maguire England Euro 2024 Thomas Tuchel Fern Maguire Football Squad Omission Luxury Holiday St Tropez Barbados Instagram Family Reaction

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