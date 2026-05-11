Harry Maguire hails Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven as future legends

Harry Maguire has tipped Manchester United's young defender Leny Yoro and midfielder Ayden Heaven as future legends, viewing them as the foundation of the club's success for the next decade. These players have impressed with their performances, particularly Leny Yoro, who has been playing centre-back in the Premier League at a young age.

Harry Maguire has praised Manchester United 's young defender Leny Yoro, predicting him to become an "all-time great". Similarly, he has identified Ayden Heaven as another valuable asset for the club.

Both players have impressed with their performances and Yoro's trajectory mirrors that of Maguire himself, who has experienced a career resurgence under Erik ten Hag. The development of Yoro and Heaven has coincided with a significant upturn in United's form under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has provided stability for the youngsters to grow. Harry Maguire believes that in five or six years' time, Yoro and Heaven could be the central defensive partnership for this club, showcasing their talent





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