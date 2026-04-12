Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Announces Engagement After Navigating Personal and Professional Challenges

Jessie Cave, known for her role in Harry Potter, announced her engagement to long-term partner Alfie Brown, following his 2023 controversy. The news comes as Cave reflects on her OnlyFans career, a venture she pursued after struggling in acting and writing, focusing on her hair. The engagement news was met with congratulations from friends and fans.

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave , known for her role as Lavender Brown in the beloved film series, has announced her engagement to long-term partner Alfie Brown . The announcement came on Sunday, with the couple sharing a joyful post on Instagram. The post showcased a beaming Jessie, proudly displaying a dazzling diamond engagement ring, a symbol of their enduring relationship. The caption read, 12 years and 4 kids later... it's getting serious, reflecting on their journey together.

This happy news comes after a challenging period for the couple, with Alfie Brown facing controversy and cancellation in 2023 following the emergence of old footage featuring a racial slur in a comedy routine. This led to him losing his agent, manager, and tour dates, a significant professional setback. Jessie has previously reflected on this difficult time, describing an awful two years and sharing how she watched the person she loved lose himself. Despite these hardships, their relationship has endured, culminating in this engagement.

Adding to the story, Jessie has also opened up about her venture into OnlyFans, a platform where she shares content focusing primarily on her hair. She revealed that her OnlyFans career emerged after struggling to make a living as an actress and writer. After 19 years in the acting and writing world, Jessie realized the need to explore alternative avenues. A friend suggested she join the adult platform, focusing on her hair due to the attention it receives. She admits that while she receives various requests, she declines the majority of the more suggestive ones.

Jessie expresses that this online work empowers her and allows her to embrace a feeling of sexiness, a feeling she hadn't previously explored, as she has always been seen as kooky. She elaborates, I do the school run and wear the same leggings and mum clothes, but then I come home and have my OnlyFans clothes to feel sexy and like myself. This duality shows a side of her that feels confident. She explained the process of the account: I spent a long time trying to make acting and writing work and realized I had to do something else. I went for drinks with a friend and we discussed the reaction I get to my hair... so she suggested I sign up to OnlyFans.

Despite never having looked into fetishes, she said OnlyFans and her customers make her realize the whole world of fetishes. She said: I don't have a fetish myself - at least I didn't - but it's really interesting to see that whole world, with the things people ask me to do. She confessed that she spends '90 per cent of her time' saying no to one-on-one requests.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and famous friends alike. Fellow actress Ophelia Lovibond exclaimed, Yay!!! Congratulations Jessie, while comedian Fin Taylor offered his congratulations and Daniel Sloss shared love heart emojis. The couple are parents to four children: sons Donnie, 11, Abraham, five, and Becker, three, as well as nine-year-old daughter Margot.

Reflecting on her OnlyFans content, Jessie has revealed some of the specific requests she receives, including those focused on her hair when wet, a close-up look at her split ends, and the application of hair treatments. When asked if she gets many Harry Potter-related requests, she admitted that they have decreased since she first joined the page. Jessie has also previously admitted to feeling pressure to maintain her subscriber numbers, even to the point of becoming obsessed with follower counts and considering moving away from her current content.

On the subject of celebrity OnlyFans, she also discussed Lily Allen's own page, which focuses on her feet - and while Jessie noted having another star on the page in a non-explicit fashion, she noted her decision was not inspired by the singer.





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